What is the API maturity model?

The Richardson maturity model, one of the most widely cited frameworks, assesses an API’s adherence to RESTful principles across four maturity levels, with the highest tier representing a fully RESTful system.

In 2000, computer scientist Roy Fielding introduced REST, an architectural style that promotes features such as a uniform interface, client-server decoupling, statelessness, cacheability and layered systems. Together, these capabilities can improve scalability, efficiency and flexibility within organizations and can contribute to a more open, resilient and secure internet when implemented at a larger-scale. Modern iterations often use HTTP to transport information and the human-readable JSON format to organize this data, although other protocols and formats can also be used.

In 2008, software engineer Leonard Richardson built upon this framework with a model that identifies specific technical changes that organizations can implement to improve the adaptability and resilience of their REST API design. The Richardson maturity model (RMM) “encourages you to look at the three web technologies—URI, HTTP and hypermedia (also known as HTML)—as three individual technologies rather than a package deal,” Richardson told IBM Think. The framework shows the practical benefits of progressively implementing each, “given that we have these technologies, they’re very popular, they’re widely supported by every programming language.”

The Richardson maturity model prioritizes resource implementation, where each resource is given a distinct URI, in accordance with general REST principles, which recommend assigning each resource a unique identification. The RMM also encourages the use of response documents, which capture an API’s current state, rather than description documents, which present a static, pre-defined description of an API at a single point in time. The model generally applies to http-based web applications, although as a conceptual framework, it can also be used in other contexts, such as IoT networks and data pipelines.