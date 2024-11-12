API strategy best practices

APIs are often used as an attack vector and introduce a security risk that must be addressed. An API strategy that details organizational security standards and how an organization will prevent the misuse of its APIs can reduce this risk. Tools such as API gateways and techniques such as authentication or rate limiting are often used to do so.

Rate limiting is used to reduce the risk of brute force or distributed denial of service attacks (DDoS attacks). Rate limiting blocks or discards requests that pose a volume risk and prevents systems from being flooded with requests. There are automated functions that can be even more precise, as well. For example, organizations can set rate limits for certain IP addresses with high request activity that has been flagged as suspicious.

Authentication techniques are also incorporated into the API security strategy to make sure that only safe and approved requests are fulfilled. OAuth, or open authorization, is a protocol that uses an access token that grants users access to previously approved data or services without the need to log in. API keys, which are a unique string of characters that are known only to the client and the server, are another popular tool that organizations use to keep APIs secure.

Organizations can use automated testing platforms that continuously check system security to supplement and improve manual checking and testing.