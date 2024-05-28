What is API governance?

API governance sets the framework and strategy that informs API management. The goal of API governance is to produce discoverable, secure, scalable and reusable APIs. In short, effective API governance yields higher quality, more valuable APIs and a better user experience.

API governance promotes consistency within an organization’s API ecosystem to ensure that APIs adhere to a common standard and align with business strategy. These standards and policies are enforced through checks and validation. For instance, effective governance helps make sure that APIs contain the metadata needed for internal and external partners to easily use them.

Many organizations, particularly those undergoing a digital transformation, need to integrate legacy systems with newer ones. By setting and applying standards for elements like protocols and languages, API governance helps ensure that APIs can operate seamlessly across different environments and systems. Governance models often have subsets of rules for different API protocols or use cases that enable an organization to tailor governance around specific business needs and initiatives.

API governance also helps reduce redundancy (when teams build new services instead of reusing existing integrations) and prevents an organization from developing or integrating services it doesn’t need. This helps reduce the overall costs associated with API management. Governance also helps reduce API sprawl (when numerous independently developed and managed APIs are spread across various departments) and the inconsistencies and security vulnerabilities API sprawl can cause.