What is API testing?

API tests check for data and formatting accuracy, error handling, authentication and authorization compliance, compatibility issues, load issues and more. Development teams can choose to run these tests manually or use software to automate testing and maximize process efficiency. Regardless of the approach, comprehensive API testing requires a range of testing methods to help ensure the optimal performance and security of APIs and applications.

Modern applications typically have three layers: a data layer, a service (or application) layer and a presentation layer. The service layer holds the application’s business logic (and core functionality of the API), which dictates how APIs communicate with other app components and functions.

Historically, developers would implement API-layer testing at the end of the software development lifecycle. However, today many businesses are adopting API-first development strategies, where development teams build applications as a network of services delivered through APIs.

Maintaining optimized APIs is critical to an API-first approach, so developers often choose to incorporate API testing practices earlier in the lifecycle. This proactive approach—known as "shifting left"—helps teams find and fix issues earlier, prevent costly errors and project delays, and optimize the entire development process.

It’s worth noting, however, that API testing might continue even after deployment. Post-production testing (or shift-right testing) offers businesses a complementary testing approach that, when used alongside shift-left strategies, can integrate a continuous feedback loop into DevOps and CI/CD pipelines.

Beyond helping create more stable and reliable APIs, API testing offers businesses significant advantages. It helps improve the quality of enterprise software applications, minimize development costs, accelerate software delivery and more.