The popularity of private cloud is growing, primarily driven by the need for greater data security. Across industries like education, retail and government, organizations are choosing private cloud settings to conduct business use cases involving workloads with sensitive information and to comply with data privacy and compliance needs.

In a report from Technavio (link resides outside ibm.com), the private cloud services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.71% between 2023 and 2028, and it is forecast to increase by USD 619.08 billion.

The need for private cloud settings is also closely linked to a hybrid cloud approach—the integration of on-premises, private cloud and public cloud into a single, flexible IT infrastructure—which is an essential part of the enterprise-business digital transformation journey. According to the IBM Transformation Index: State of Cloud report, 71% of business executives surveyed agree it’s challenging to realize the full potential of a digital transformation without a solid hybrid cloud strategy.

To determine how a private cloud can bring business value to their organization, business and IT leaders need to review its advantages and disadvantages.