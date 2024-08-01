The popularity of private cloud is growing, primarily driven by the need for greater data security. Across industries like education, retail and government, organizations are choosing private cloud settings to conduct business use cases involving workloads with sensitive information and to comply with data privacy and compliance needs.
In a report from Technavio (link resides outside ibm.com), the private cloud services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.71% between 2023 and 2028, and it is forecast to increase by USD 619.08 billion.
The need for private cloud settings is also closely linked to a hybrid cloud approach—the integration of on-premises, private cloud and public cloud into a single, flexible IT infrastructure—which is an essential part of the enterprise-business digital transformation journey. According to the IBM Transformation Index: State of Cloud report, 71% of business executives surveyed agree it’s challenging to realize the full potential of a digital transformation without a solid hybrid cloud strategy.
To determine how a private cloud can bring business value to their organization, business and IT leaders need to review its advantages and disadvantages.
Before we examine the pros and cons of a private cloud, here’s a rundown of its essential features and basic cloud architecture components.
A private cloud is a cloud computing environment where all resources are isolated and operated exclusively for one organization. It may be hosted in-house within a company’s physical location, in an off-site data center on infrastructure owned or rented by a third party, or in a public cloud service provider’s (CSP’s) infrastructure in one of their data centers.
Private cloud combines the main benefits of cloud computing—chiefly on-demand access to computing resources (e.g., cloud servers, data storage, networking capabilities, automation, software, data analytic tools)—with the security and control of on-premises IT infrastructure.
An organization can maintain sole responsibility for operating a private cloud, including its maintenance and overall management. Most companies, however, choose to outsource some or all of their private cloud management to a third-party provider like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM Cloud or Microsoft Azure.
There are four main types of private clouds from which to choose:
1. On-premises private cloud: An on-premises private cloud is hosted within a company’s on-site data center and managed by its IT team. In an on-premises private cloud, an organization is responsible for buying and maintaining all hardware, software, security features, other infrastructure and so forth.
2. Virtual private cloud: A virtual private cloud (VPC) provides an isolated private-cloud environment within a public cloud. A VPC allows organizations to run code, host websites, and more in a secure setting with shared CSP resources.
3. Hosted private cloud (also referred to as private cloud hosting): A hosted private cloud is run off-premises on a CSP’s servers. It differs from a VPC in that it is an environment with dedicated servers (also called bare metal servers) used by a single organization. In a hosted private cloud, the cloud provider owns and manages resources like cloud storage maintenance, upgrades and security management tools.
4. Managed private cloud: A managed private cloud consists of physical hardware usually hosted in a service provider’s data center. However, CSPs also offer management services for private cloud infrastructure hosted in an enterprise’s data center. In this setting, the CSP carries out maintenance, upgrades, support and management.
In addition to private cloud computing, there are two other main cloud computing models: private cloud and hybrid cloud.
In a public cloud setting, IT infrastructure is offered as virtual resources over the internet on a pay-per-use or subscription-based pricing model. The public cloud provider owns, manages and assumes all responsibility for the data centers, hardware and infrastructure on which its customers’ workloads run, providing high-bandwidth network connectivity to ensure high performance and rapid access to applications and data.
Unlike the single-tenant architecture of a private cloud, a public cloud provides a multi-tenant setting that enables multiple clouds to efficiently share scalable computing resources (e.g., hardware, storage, networking devices) accessed through a user-friendly interface.
In a public cloud, each tenant’s data is logically separated and isolated from data related to other tenants. In comparison, private clouds offer a heightened layer of cloud security through network firewalls, access controls, data encryption and authentication methods like identity and access management (IAM) tools.
Today, most large enterprise businesses choose a hybrid cloud approach that combines on-premises, private cloud, public cloud and edge settings. Today enterprise organizations merge hybrid cloud with multicloud—the use of services from more than one cloud provider to avoid vendor lock-in and select best-in-class offerings from different cloud vendors.
For a more in-depth look at these types of cloud deployment models, read our blog post, “Private cloud vs. public cloud vs. hybrid cloud: What’s the difference?”
Public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud all rely on virtualization technology, which is at the heart of cloud computing and enterprise IT architecture.
Virtualization uses software called a hypervisor to create an abstraction layer over computer hardware, enabling the division of a single computer’s hardware components—such as processors, memory and storage—into multiple virtual machines (VMs).
In public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud settings, automation tools run on top of virtual environments and perform tasks like container orchestration with Kubernetes, the provisioning of resources for workload deployments and updates, performance monitoring, disaster recovery and more. Administrators control and manage their IT infrastructure using management software tools like APIs.
Private, public and hybrid clouds can all run the following cloud computing services:
IaaS, or Infrastructure-as-a-Service, is on-demand access to cloud-hosted IT infrastructure for running applications and workloads in the cloud. IaaS allows organizations to scale and shrink infrastructure resources as needed, providing the capacity to handle spiky workloads.
PaaS, or Platform-as-a-Service, is on-demand access to a full-service cloud platform for developing, running and managing applications without the cost, complexity and inflexibility that often come with building and maintaining that platform on-premises.
SaaS, or Software-as-a-Service, is on-demand access to ready-to-use software apps (e.g., Adobe Creative Suite, Slack). SaaS offloads all software development and infrastructure management to the cloud service provider, including maintaining the server hardware and software, managing user access and security, storing and managing data, implementing upgrades and more.
A private cloud offers organizations a range of business advantages, including the following:
While private cloud has many advantages, particularly for organizations that seek heightened control and security measures, it does have some disadvantages that are important to consider:
