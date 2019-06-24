Home Cloud Why IBM Drive your business with hybrid cloud
Explore the platform that gives you 2.5x value. Designed for industry, security and the freedom to build and run anywhere.
Get started for free Learn more about 2.5x value
Illustration showing person interacting with screen connected to cloud and data center

Experience the IBM difference

Industry expertise in mission-critical processes Business workflow transformation with automation and AI. Strong technology partner ecosystem that delivers value for industry needs. Industry and business domain expertise and solutions. Learn more
Proven security, compliance and governance Automated and auditable processes. Unique capabilities for the highest levels of cloud security and monitoring. Consistent security and controls posture across all applications. Learn more
Build and run anywhere with consistency Enterprise Kubernetes value at scale with Red Hat® OpenShift®. Consistency of cloud services across any cloud or any location. Rich catalog of cloud solutions and services. Learn more
Automate, predict and modernize workflows Containerized capabilities for DevOps, automation, data and security. Ease of integration and a consistent application development lifecycle. Advanced technologies including IBM Watson®, analytics, IoT, and edge. Learn more
Leverage the latest innovations Tap the speed and quality of innovations from the open source community. Deploy on multiple clouds (IBM, AWS, Azure or Google) and systems (IBM Z®, IBM Power® or x86). Public cloud with industry-specific requirements. Learn more
Our design principles Hybrid

Enable enterprises to work across public, private and traditional environments.

 Multicloud

Manage other vendors’ clouds, acknowledging the reality that client environments are heterogeneous.

 Public cloud

The most Industry expertise in mission-critical processes for business.

 Open

Build capabilities that are open by design, enabling client flexibility and reducing vendor lock-in.

 Secure

Provide reliability and continuous security for the client’s environment.

 Management

Offer consistent service-level support, logging, management and delivery across the cloud environment.

Digital transformation stories

The Weather Company With millions of people relying on The Weather Company® for insights, especially during major weather events like hurricanes, they must meet extreme data and compute scalability challenges. Learn how The Weather Company migrated their entire web platform to the IBM Cloud to meet extreme performance demands and better serve users around the globe. Read about the transformation
US Open With over 10 million fans across a variety of digital experiences, the US Open is serving up the excitement with AI highlights that listen to and identify the most exciting clips. See how IBM Watson® on the IBM Cloud® and the power of IBM design thinking are creating game-changing experiences for fans. Read about the transformation
Frito-Lay In partnership with IBM, they have transformed the way they operate with the new Sales Hub and Snacks to You applications. Using IBM Garage™, user-centered design and strategic technology implementations they are creating smarter employee and customer experiences. Read about the transformation
Our clients Learn how the IBM approach to cloud and AI supports client success Learn more Learn more Learn more Learn more Learn more Learn more

We make it easy to get started

Access tutorials and essential developer tools to begin your journey to cloud Get started