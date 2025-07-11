Watch government leaders as they discuss how hybrid cloud platforms offer the flexibility to innovate.
The IBM Cloud® is designed around five key principles for government agencies to realize the flexiblity, agility and consistency you need for a faster, more secured journey to cloud.
Build workloads once and deploy anywhere across public, private and traditional environments.
Visibility and control to manage apps on any vendors' cloud from a single pane of glass.
Capabilities that are open by design, enabling flexibility and reducing vendor lock in.
Consistent visibility, governance and automation from on premises, in the cloud or at the edge.
Reliability and continuous security that government demands for mission critical workloads.
Government agencies can accelerate transformation to keep pace with rising expectations from citizens and employees. A clear path has emerged, but there are still challenges. Read the commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting from March 2021 to learn more about the portfolio of solutions IBM and Red Hat offer that enable modernization and help government find success.
Through the public/private partnership between the State of Louisiana Department of Health and IBM, the outlook for a Hepatitis C cure is much brighter.
In California, one county is tackling budget and organization constraints head on by addressing the needs of the most vulnerable first.
The Army Airlift Clearance Authority in the United States uses AI enabled by IBM Cloud to identify USD 26 million in potential annual savings.
IBM Cloud supports all major government standards and regulations to help agencies move applications to the cloud with confidence, backed by multiple, overlapping tiers of protection. When you’re managing multiple clouds, IBM provides full visibility and control across your cloud and data center infrastructure.
IBM can provide you the best value for your procurement budget.
IBM Cloud for Government is a FedRamp High IaaS environment where you can run any of IBM’s on-premises licensed software. With Turbonomic you can even manage your other CSP environments all from a single pane of glass:
