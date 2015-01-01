Home Contracts Sled IBM state, local and education contracts
Making it easier to do business with IBM

IBM can provide you the best value for your procurement budget. We offer a broad range of products and services to meet your procurement needs. Whether you are looking for a single hardware or software product, or large complex solution, IBM has the technologies to meet your needs.

IBM Product Pricing

Information on this site is for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. These products generally reflect IBM offerings that fall under the categories of Servers, Storage and Software for on premise use, as well as Software as a Service (SaaS). 

Cooperative agreements

Cooperative contracts are procurement vehicles that are led by and available to multiple State, Local and Education entities within the US.  As entities may have individual procurement restrictions, each entity should verify their eligibility with their procurement officer.  

Listed below are IBM cooperative contracts that may be applicable to your needs:
→ NASPO Computer Equipment | National Association of State Procurement Officials - Computer Equipment
→ NASPO Cloud | National Association of State Procurement Officials - Cloud Offerings
→ OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) - Computer Equipment & Cloud offerings
Alabama
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Alaska
Contracts: Alaska - NASPO CE Alaska NASPO Cloud OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Arizona
Contracts: Arizona NASPO CE Pima County, Arizona NASPO CE Distributed Software & Support Contract ADSPO15-097466 OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Arkansas
Contracts: Arkansas NASPO CE Arkansas - NASPO Cloud OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
California
Contracts: California NASPO CE California Multiple Award Schedule (CMAS) contract 03-16-70-0032H OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Colorado
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Connecticut
Contracts: Connecticut NASPO CE OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Delaware
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
District of Columbia
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Florida
Contracts: Florida NASPO CE Florida - NASPO Cloud Palm Beach County, Florida NASPO CE OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Georgia
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Guam
Contracts: Guam NASPO Cloud contract 210827 Guam NASPO CE
Hawaii
Contracts: Hawaii NASPO Cloud contract OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract Hawaii NASPO CE
Idaho

Contracts:
Idaho NASPO CE OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Illinois
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Indiana
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Iowa
Contracts: Iowa NASPO CE OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract Iowa NASPO Cloud
Kansas
Contracts: Kansas NASPO CE OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Kentucky
Contracts: Kentucky NASPO CE OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Louisiana
Contracts: Louisiana NASPO CE OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Maine
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Maryland
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Massachusetts
Contracts: Software (Passport Advantage & Mainframe) contract ITS55 OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Michigan
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Minnesota
Contracts: Minnesota NASPO CE Minnesota NASPO Cloud contract 178976 Minnesota, Hennepin County, NASPO Cloud contract M53072 State of Minnesota contract MN 17478 (was 440880) State of Minnesota, Hennepin County, NASPO CE contract M53062 OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Mississippi
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Missouri
Contracts: Missouri NASPO CE OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Montana
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Nebraska
Contracts: Nebraska NASPO CE OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Nevada
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
New Hampshire
Contracts: New Hampshire NASPO CE OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
New Jersey
Contracts: New Jersey NASPO CE New Jersey NASPO Cloud contract OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
New Mexico
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
New York
Contracts: State of New York OGS contract PM20890 OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
North Carolina
Contracts: State of North Carolina contract 204X OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
North Dakota
Contracts: North Dakota NASPO CE OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Ohio
Contracts: Ohio State Contract # STS 534593 OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Oklahoma
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Oregon
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Pennsylvania
Contracts: Philadelphia NASPO CE Commonwealth of Pennsylvania OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Rhode Island
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
South Carolina
Contracts: South Carolina NASPO CE OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
South Dakota
Contracts: South Dakota NASPO CE OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Tennessee
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Texas
Contracts: State of Texas contract DIR-CPO-5227 State of Texas DBITS contract DIR-CPO-4942 State of Texas contract DIR-TSO-3996 OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Utah
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Vermont
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Virginia
Contracts: Commonwealth of Virginia VASCUPP contract UVA682546 Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Washington
Contracts: Washington NASPO CE OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract Washington NASPO Cloud contract 05116
West Virginia
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Wisconsin
Contracts: Wisconsin NASPO CE OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract
Wyoming
Contracts: OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) Cooperative Purchasing available under IBM's GSA IT Schedule Contract