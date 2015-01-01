IBM can provide you the best value for your procurement budget. We offer a broad range of products and services to meet your procurement needs. Whether you are looking for a single hardware or software product, or large complex solution, IBM has the technologies to meet your needs.
Cooperative contracts are procurement vehicles that are led by and available to multiple State, Local and Education entities within the US. As entities may have individual procurement restrictions, each entity should verify their eligibility with their procurement officer.
Listed below are IBM cooperative contracts that may be applicable to your needs:
→ NASPO Computer Equipment | National Association of State Procurement Officials - Computer Equipment
→ NASPO Cloud | National Association of State Procurement Officials - Cloud Offerings
→ OMNIA Partners (formerly NCPA) - Computer Equipment & Cloud offerings
Contracts: