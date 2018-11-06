Home Contracts Sled IBM State Local and Education Contracts IBM State, Local and Education Contracts
Providing the best value for your procurement budget.
Looking for Federal Contracts?
IBM Product Pricing

Information on this site is for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. These products generally reflect IBM offerings that fall under the categories of Servers, Storage, and Software for on-premise use, as well as Software as a Service (SaaS). 

Looking for list price information? Choose a product offering category and click.

Note:

  • Not all products listed are found on every IBM State/Local public sector contract.
  • Not all business partners or resellers are authorized to remarket every product listed. 
  • Check the individual State contracts (www.ibm.com/sled-contracts) for products and business partners authorized for that contract.
Products & Pricing
Servers, Storage & Systems Software

MSRP (list) Price file for IBM Z, Power, Storage, and Systems Software.
Server & Storage price file (XLSX, 7.2 MB) IBM Z (XLSX, 127 KB)
Software

MSRP (list) Price file for IBM on-premise Software per unit of one (1).
IBM Passport Advantage (PPA) (XLSX, 608 KB) SLED SaaS Subscription (XLSX, 205 KB)
Software SaaS

MSRP (list) Price file for IBM Software as a Service (SaaS) per unit of one (1).
Passport Advantage SaaS (XLSX, 455 KB)
Maintenance

MSRP (list) Price file for IBM Maintenance.
    Maintenance price file IBM Z Hardware Maintenance IBM Expert Care
    IBM Contacts

    Your IBM Team
    Questions, please contact:

    International Business Machines Corp
    7100 Highlands Pkwy
    Smyrna, GA 30082

    Eric Rice
    erice2@us.ibm.com
    770-863-1572

     

    International Business Machines Corp
    10140 Mesa Rim Road
    San Diego, CA 92121

    Karen Schneider
    kasch@us.ibm.com
    720-397-5563