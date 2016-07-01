Home Contracts Sled IBM State of Massachusetts IBM State, Local & Education Contracts
ITS55 Designated ITD: Software, Appliances, Maintenance, and Technical Support.
Software Products & Price Lists

Software products and price lists for
Massachusetts Statewide Agreement #ITS55

Contract effective dates: July 1, 2016 – June 30, 2021

Software price list
ITS55 - IBM Passport Advantage Software Pricing (XLSX, 777 KB) ITS55 - IBM Mainframe Software Pricing (XLSX, 5.0 MB) ITS55 - IBM Cloud SaaS Pricing (XLSX, 945 KB)
IBM & Partner Contacts
Questions, Quotes & Orders from IBM

When buying direct from IBM, the Purchase Order is made out to IBM Corporation who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. The PO may be emailed to contract@us.ibm.com or mailed to: IBM Corporation Contracts Team, 6303 Barfield Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Payments should be remitted to the address which will appear on your IBM invoice or to: IBM Corporation, PO Box 676673, Dallas, TX 75267-6673.

Find your IBM representatives below:

https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/7YAB7LNM (XLSX, 12 KB)
Quotes & Orders from IBM Authorized Business Partners

Under IBM's State Contract Reseller program, the Purchase Order is made out to the authorized Business Partner who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. Payments for the order are made directly to the Business Partner. The Purchase Order must include the contract number in order to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of this contract. The Business Partner will transfer Risk of Loss and Title to the IBM products to the customer in accordance with the contract terms. The Business Partners are only permitted to fulfill with the IBM or IBM branded products and services permitted by this contract. Third party products and any Business Partner services are specifically excluded.

Only the Business Partners listed below have completed IBM’s criteria to participate in the IBM State Contract Reseller program and are eligible to resell using this contract.
Contract Details

Commonwealth of Massachusetts OSD Statewide Contract User Guide (PDF, 295 KB)(this links reside outside of ibm.com)
