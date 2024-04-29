Home Contracts US Federal Government Industry Contracts GSA MAS Schedule GS-35F-110DA Details GSA MAS Schedule GS-35F-110DA Details
Contract #GS-35F-110DA (Contract period: December 21, 2015 through December 20, 2025)  
Contract T's & C's

Contract Terms and Conditions

  • Eligibility (link resides outside IBM)

    Descriptions of who is eligible to use the GSA IT Schedule.
IBM Hardware

These items are available to: Federal agencies, State, Local government, Education

Hardware upgrade price lists
IBM Cloud Service Offerings

These items are available to: Federal agencies

IMS4CC AWS Pricelist

IMS4CC Microsoft Azure Pricelist

These items are available to: Federal agencies, State, Local government, Education
    IBM Software

    These items are available to: Federal agencies

    These items are available to: Federal agencies, State, Local government, Education

    Mainframe software
      IBM Services

      These items are available to: Federal agencies, State, Local government, Education

        IT Services Technical and Consulting Labor Rates (SIN 54151S, 541519PIV, 54151ECOM, 518210ERM, 541612LOB)
        Professional Services Labor Rates (SINs 522310, 531210, 541211, 541219, 541611, 611430)
          IBM Maintenance

          These items are available to: Federal agencies, State, Local government, Education
              Archive

              Archive of IBM GSA Price Files

              Archive of IBM GSA Price Files for Reference Only. Current products and prices can be found in the sections above.