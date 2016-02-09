IBM is authorized to provide cybersecurity services under new special item numbers (SINs) on GSA's IT Schedule 70.

In support of the president’s Cybersecurity National Action Plan (link resides outside IBM), the General Services Administration (GSA)’s IT Schedule 70 has established four new Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) Special Item Numbers (SINs). IT Schedule 70 is the largest, most widely used acquisition vehicle in the federal government. These new SINs will provide government agencies with quicker and more reliable access to key, pre-vetted support services that will expand agencies’ capacity to test their high-priority IT systems, rapidly address potential vulnerabilities, and stop adversaries before they impact the networks.

The HACS SINs feature high quality cybersecurity vendors - including IBM - offering federal, state, and local governments the following services:

132-45A Penetration Testing (link resides outside IBM) is security testing in which assessors mimic real-world attacks to identify methods for circumventing the security features of an application, system, or network.

132-45B Incident Response (link resides outside IBM) services help organizations impacted by a cybersecurity compromise determine the extent of the incident, remove the adversary from their systems, and restore their networks to a more secure state.

132-45C Cyber Hunt (link resides outside IBM) activities are responses to crisis or urgent situations within the pertinent domain to mitigate immediate and potential threats. Cyber Hunt activities start with the premise that threat actors known to target some organizations in a specific industry, or specific systems, are likely to also target other organizations in the same industry or with the same systems.

132-45D Risk and Vulnerability Assessment (link resides outside IBM) conduct assessments of threats and vulnerabilities, determines deviations from acceptable configurations, enterprise or local policy, assesses the level of risk, and develops and/or recommends appropriate mitigation countermeasures in operational and non-operational situations.

Benefits of the HACS SINs to federal agencies: