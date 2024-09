Access descriptions of warranties, purchase and leasing terms, maintenance and repair, services, and more. Indexed for easy reference in PDF format.

Quality

Quality products and services for all your IT needs.

Information on ordering offices

Chapters

Appendices

Appendix A – Overseas information

Appendix B - RESERVE

Appendix C – I/T service charges

Appendix C.1 – Cyber Security

Appendix C.2 – Health IT Rates

Appendix C.3 – Labor Rates for Cloud Labor

Appendix D – Service offerings

Appendix H Reserved

Archive

Appendix E Warranty periods - Please see – Hardware price list

Appendix F – Maintenance availability status

Appendix G – Designated machines for graduated charges

Appendix I Single version charging: – Terms or – Product listing

Appendix J – PR/SM charge option

Appendix K – Measured usage license charge usage bands

Appendix L – Parallel sysplex license charges

Appendix M – IBM eServer #174; Series usage pricing charges

Appendix N – s/390 usage pricing charges

Appendix O – zSeries 800 software license charges

Appendix P – For calculation of z/TFP MSUs

Appendix Q – IBM System z Advanced Workload License Charges

Appendix R – zNALC License Charges on IBM System z

GSA terms and conditions archive