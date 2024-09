Access descriptions of warranties, purchase and leasing terms, maintenance and repair, services, and more. Indexed for easy reference in PDF format.

Contract period: December 21, 2015 through December 20, 2020

Descriptions of who is eligible to use the GSA IT Schedule. Chapters Chapter 1 - General information

Chapter 3 – Special item 132-8: Purchasing

Chapter 4 – Special item 132-12. Maintenance



Chapter 5 – Special item 132-33. Software

Chapter 7 – Special item 132-51. Services

Chapter 8 - Special item 132-62: Authentication Products and Services

Chapter 9 – Special item 132-52: Electronic Commerce

Chapter 10.1 – Special item 132-40: Cloud Computing Services



Chapter 10.2 - Special Item 132-40: IBM Cloud for Government Service Description



Chapter 11 - Special Item 132-45: Cyber Security

Chapter 12 – Special Item 132-56: Health IT

Appendices



Appendix B - Customer engineering M/A services/per call charges

Appendix C - I/T service charges

Appendix C.1 - Cyber Security

Appendix C.2 – Health IT Rates

Appendix D - Service offerings

Appendix F – Maintenance availability status

Appendix M – IBM eServer #174: Series usage pricing charges



Appendix S – IBM Passport Advantage Agreement

Appendix T – Cloud Services Agreement Federal Data Centers