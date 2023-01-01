The IBM information on this site is specific to your contract #: 3-16-70-0032H.

CMAS (California Multiple Award Schedule) is a master agreement between IBM and the State of California that allows state agencies and all local public entities to procure IBM hardware, software and services. CMAS also adds value by allowing these state and local governments to take advantage of federally-negotiated pricing.

Note: CMAS pricing is based on IBM's GSA IT Schedule.