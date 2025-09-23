IBM is creating better pathways to conserve natural resources, reduce pollution and minimize climate-related risks
At IBM, a committment to sustainability dates back to the 1970s, when we first established formal goals around energy conservation and waste management.
In the years since, our cutting-edge research and technology puts us in a unique position to apply the lastest digital solutions to combat climate change, reduce GHG emissions and promote conservation and pollution prevention.
The overarching goal? Create better pathways to reducing the impact on our planet and making it a safer place for all living things.
1Approximately 85% 0f water withdrawals at these locations are for domestic consumption in the workplace and heating, ventilating and air conditioning of buildings.