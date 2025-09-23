Global environmental management system 

IBM employs a variety of mechanisms to monitor and measure the effective implementation of its EMS requirements. These include:

Professional Self-Assessment Program

Every year, IBM's manufacturing, hardware development and chemical-using research locations and organizations -- such as hardware product design groups, real estate operations, data centers, procurement, logistics, asset recovery services, and business services -- complete a comprehensive environmental self-assessment. The professional self-assessment program consists of a series of IBM specific environmental checklists which are used to provide the company the ability to assess its overall environmental performance globally on a consistent basis. The checklists cover both manufacturing and hardware development locations and nonmanufacturing locations at a geographic level, product groups and service activities.

Applications for global environmental data reporting

IBM uses various applications for global environmental data reporting and monitoring, such as the IBM Envizi ESG Suite for tracking, analyzing, monitoring and reporting its energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions data.

These applications are used to collect global environmental data that is used in IBM's annual environmental reporting as well as in periodic updates on performance and programs that go to senior management. They also are used to monitor environmental performance and identify areas for improvement.

Corporate audits

IBM has an environmental audit program which is implemented by the company's Corporate Assurance and Advisory Services (CAAS) organization. This is a comprehensive risk-based audit program which is independent of the Corporate Environmental Affairs staff. Periodically, based on environmental risk criteria, certain IBM sites or environmental processes are audited by the CAAS staff.

ISO 14001 and 50001 surveillance audits

As part of IBM's global registration to ISO 14001, approximately 10 sites or registered entities are audited annually by an independent ISO 14001 registrar. The ISO 14001 surveillance audits are used to verify implementation of IBM's global EMS.

IBM's Energy Management Program is an integral part of our global EMS. As such, any entity pursuing ISO 50001 certification is required to have been certified under our global registration to ISO 14001 before it can be integrated into our global ISO 50001 registration.