he New York State Office of General Services (OGS), New York State Procurement has developed this new contract for Information Technology (IT) procurement enabling an Authorized User to procure from specific Lots for Software, Hardware, Cloud and Implementation services. Authorized Users include State Agencies, Political subdivisions and other entities authorized by law to make purchases from OGS Centralized Contracts other than those entities that qualify as State Agencies. This includes all entities permitted to participate in centralized contracts per Appendix B, 39(b), Non-State Agency Authorized Users and 39(c), Voluntary Extension and State Finance Law Section 163 (1) (k).
Use the link below to download the NYS Umbrella Contract price list. At top right screen, select Resources, then Vendor Documents. Page down to Vendor (Appendix E & Contractor Report). Find & click on International Business Machines Corporation d/b/a IBM to download (~pg 9).
To download the NYS Umbrella Contract price list, go to https://comet.ogs.ny.gov/search-pricelist/
PM20890 consists of 4 Lots. Maintenance/support for products & services is found within the respective Lot.
Lot 1 Software – includes IBM's Software products (both perpetual and term licenses), maintenance/support, training and fleet management
Lot 2 Hardware – includes IBM's Hardware products, pre-packaged installation, configuration, training, extended warranties, maintenance/support, and ancillary equipment/accessories.
Lot 3 Cloud – includes IBM's Cloud products/offerings.
Lot 4 Implementation Services - Services are limited to services required to install/implement products/offerings from Lots 1, 2 and/or 3 and any applicable future Lots.
Buyers are responsible for ensuring their orders conform to their contract or their procurement guidelines as applicable.
The IBM Server/Storage product portfolio is found under Lot 2 - Hardware.
Maintenance/support for products & services is found within the respective Lot.
Please contact your IBM representative or approved Business Partner for additional information.
When buying direct from IBM, the Purchase Order is made out to IBM Corporation who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. The Purchase Order must include the contract number to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of the contract. The PO may be given to your IBM representative, emailed to contract@us.ibm.com or mailed to: IBM Corporation Contracts Team, 6303 Barfield Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Payments should be remitted to the address which will appear on your IBM invoice or to: IBM Corporation, PO Box 676673, Dallas, TX 75267-6673.
Under IBM's State Contract Reseller program, the Purchase Order is made out to the authorized Business Partner who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. Payments for the order are made directly to the Business Partner. The Purchase Order must include the contract number in order to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of this contract. The Business Partner will transfer Risk of Loss and Title to the IBM products to the customer in accordance with the contract terms. The Business Partners are only permitted to fulfill with the IBM or IBM branded products and services permitted by this contract. Business Partner services and third party products not found on the IBM list of products are specifically excluded.
Only the Business Partners listed below have completed IBM’s criteria to participate in the IBM State Contract Reseller program and are eligible to resell using this contract.
Contract terms and conditions
The New York Office of General Services Procurement contract for this state OGS Contract PM20890. Third party products and any Remarketer Business Partner products and/or services are specifically excluded.
Always review the product and services listed for this state before ordering.
In order to invoke the terms and conditions of this agreement, each Purchase Order must include the NY state contract number PM 20890. Additional documentation may be required per transaction. The addition of terms and conditions at the transaction level is governed by Section 2.60 of the contract and Appendix B, Section 28.