IBM provides the State of Texas, Deliverables-Based Information Technology Services (DBITS) through this contract, specifically categories 1, 2, & 4.



Note 1: Cooperative Contracts Program:

Interstate Cooperation Contracts (ICCs) (formerly referred to as Interlocal Cooperation Agreements) allow an an organization outside of Texas to purchase through DIR's Coperative Contracts program. Texas relies on the Interlocal Cooperation Act, Section 791.025 to document these transactions.

Before purchasing any technology, the entity must check to ensure they have signed an Interlocal Cooperation Contract (ICC) with Texas. View the current list of ICCs for each organization by state using the link below. New ICCs are established on a continual basis and will be updated accordingly. The link below will contain the signed ISC including the terms and conditions as established.

https://dir.texas.gov/it-solutions-and-services/organization-outside-texas/icc (link resides outside ibm.com)