The IBM information on this site is specific to your contract #: DIR-CPO-4942
IBM provides the State of Texas, Deliverables-Based Information Technology Services (DBITS) through this contract, specifically categories 1, 2, & 4.
Note 1: Cooperative Contracts Program:
Interstate Cooperation Contracts (ICCs) (formerly referred to as Interlocal Cooperation Agreements) allow an an organization outside of Texas to purchase through DIR's Coperative Contracts program. Texas relies on the Interlocal Cooperation Act, Section 791.025 to document these transactions.
Before purchasing any technology, the entity must check to ensure they have signed an Interlocal Cooperation Contract (ICC) with Texas. View the current list of ICCs for each organization by state using the link below. New ICCs are established on a continual basis and will be updated accordingly. The link below will contain the signed ISC including the terms and conditions as established.
https://dir.texas.gov/it-solutions-and-services/organization-outside-texas/icc (link resides outside ibm.com)
IBM provides the State of Texas, Deliverables-Based Information Technology Services (DBITS) through this contract, specifically:
Technology Category 1: Application Development, Maintenance, and Support, Technology Upgrade, Migration, and Transformation; and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP);
Technology Category 2: Business Intelligence (BI), Data Management, Analytics, and Automation, including Data Warehousing;
Technology Category 4: Project and Program Management.
This contract is for services ONLY and is Statement of Work (SOW) driven.
No hardware or software products may be sold through a DBITS contract.
Find contacts for quotes, orders or contract questions by selecting an option below.
When buying direct from IBM, the Purchase Order is made out to IBM Corporation who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. The Purchase Order must include the contract number to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of the contract. The PO may be given to your IBM representative, emailed to contract@us.ibm.com or mailed to: IBM Corporation Contracts Team, 6303 Barfield Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Payments should be remitted to the address which will appear on your IBM invoice or to: IBM Corporation, PO Box 676673, Dallas, TX 75267-6673.
Under IBM's State Contract Reseller program, the Purchase Order is made out to the authorized Business Partner who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. Payments for the order are made directly to the Business Partner. The Purchase Order must include the contract number in order to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of this contract. The Business Partner will transfer Risk of Loss and Title to the IBM products to the customer in accordance with the contract terms. The Business Partners are only permitted to fulfill with the IBM or IBM branded products and services permitted by this contract. Business Partner services and third party products not found on the IBM list of products are specifically excluded.
Only the Business Partners listed below have completed IBM’s criteria to participate in the IBM State Contract Reseller program and are eligible to resell using this contract.
DBITS is an IBM direct services only contract and Resellers/Business Partners are not permitted.
Contract terms and conditions
This IBM State of Texas DBITS contract and related services consist of contract number DIR-CPO-4942 and DIR-CPO-4942 Appendix A Standard Terms and Conditions.