The IBM information on this site is specific to your contracts for IBM products.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has negotiated a suite of contracts for IBM products and services. Information about the contracts is located on the Commonwealth's website.
Link to CoPA’s Procurement website where you can search on Contract Number:
The latest generation of IBM servers, storage and software can help you modernize and scale on-premises and in the cloud with secure hybrid cloud and trusted AI automation and insights. Built to handle mission-critical workloads while maintaining security, reliability and control of your entire IT infrastructure, IBM cuts complexity with IBM servers as your foundation, while IBM Storage helps you do more by ensuring your data is secure and easily accessible for faster, more informed decision making. IBM's cloud offers a broad menu of SaaS, PaaS and IaaS offerings to meet your needs up and down the stack while IBM consulting is your partner for the new rules of
modern business. We collaborate closely, ideate freely and swiftly apply
breakthrough innovations.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania suite of contracts consists of 4 contracts that are direct with IBM. No IBM business partners/resellers are permitted.
IBM Direct Software Contract: 4400016179
IBM Direct Cloud Services Agreement: 4400027355
IBM Direct Master Services ITQ: 4400004971
IBM Direct Consulting Services Contract: 4400011023
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania suite includes contracts direct with IBM business partner/resellers. IBM does not sell direct on these contracts.
IBM Mainframe and Mid-Range Hardware Contract (BP contract): 4400020028
IBM Storage Hardware Contract (BP contract): TBD
Find contacts for quotes, orders or contract questions by selecting an option below.
When buying direct from IBM, the Purchase Order is made out to IBM Corporation who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. The Purchase Order must include the contract number to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of the contract. The PO may be given to your IBM representative, emailed to contract@us.ibm.com or mailed to: IBM Corporation Contracts Team, 6303 Barfield Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Payments should be remitted to the address which will appear on your IBM invoice or to: IBM Corporation, PO Box 676673, Dallas, TX 75267-6673.
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania does not permit IBM business partners/resellers and willl only purchases direct from IBM for the following COP contracts:
Commonwealthe of Pennsylvania will only purchase direct from an authorized IBM business partner with whom it has a direct contract for the following COP contracts:
Always review the product and services listed for this contract before ordering. Place this state’s contract number on the purchase order in order to invoke the terms and conditions of the agreement.
Find the contracts, contract terms and more on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania web site.
