The IBM information on this site is specific to your contract Texas DIR-CPO-5135.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) offers Artificial Intelligence (AI) Products, Services, and Related Services through this contract. There are no resellers on this contract. The AI Technologies included with contract are the following: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision (CV), and Digital Assistant (DA).
Note: Links to DIR web pages are found under Contract Details. These links include DIR Cooperative Contracts and DIR Interstate Cooperative program which enables public sector clients outside of Texas to use IBM’s DIR-CPO-5135 contract. Each entity must check that website to ensure they have signed an Interlocal Cooperation Contract (ICC) with Texas before purchasing. https://dir.texas.gov/it-solutions-and-services/organization-outside-texas?id=2 (Link resides outside of ibm.com)
If the entity or state has not signed an ICC, the instructions to join the ICC can be found on the above link.
Note: Entities must appear on the Texas page as authorized for ICC before any sale may be made.
Visit the following State of Texas website for further information on IBM’s DIR-CPO-5135 contract : https://dir.texas.gov/contracts/dir-cpo-5135 (Link resides outside of ibm.com)
When buying direct from IBM, the Purchase Order is made out to IBM Corporation who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. The Purchase Order must include the contract number to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of the contract. The PO may be given to your IBM representative, emailed to contract@us.ibm.com or mailed to: IBM Corporation Contracts Team, 6303 Barfield Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Payments should be remitted to the address which will appear on your IBM invoice or to: IBM Corporation, PO Box 676673, Dallas, TX 75267-6673.
IBM Sales Direct Contract Contact:
Sharmila Tilwalli Sharmila.Tiwalli@ibm.com (518) 618-6667
Under IBM's State Contract Reseller program, the Purchase Order is made out to the authorized Business Partner who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. Payments for the order are made directly to the Business Partner. The Purchase Order must include the contract number in order to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of this contract. The Business Partner will transfer Risk of Loss and Title to the IBM products to the customer in accordance with the contract terms. The Business Partners are only permitted to fulfill with the IBM or IBM branded products and services permitted by this contract. Business Partner services and third party products not found on the IBM list of products are specifically excluded.
Only the Business Partners listed below have completed IBM’s criteria to participate in the IBM State Contract Reseller program and are eligible to resell using this contract.
DBITS is an IBM direct services only contract and Resellers/Business Partners are not permitted.
Contract terms and conditions
This IBM State of Texas contract and related services consist of contract number DIR-CPO-5135 and DIR-CPO-5135 Appendix A Standard Terms and Conditions. Additional contract detail can be found on the following https://dir.texas.gov/contracts/dir-cpo-5135 (Link resides outside of ibm.com).
Resources for how Public Sector Clients outside of Texas can purchase via IBM’s DIR-CPO-5135 contract can be found at the Texas DIR site https://dir.texas.gov/it-solutions-and-services/organization-outside-texas/icc (this link resides outside of ibm.com).