The IBM information on this site is specific to your contract Texas DIR-CPO-5135.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) offers Artificial Intelligence (AI) Products, Services, and Related Services through this contract. There are no resellers on this contract. The AI Technologies included with contract are the following: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision (CV), and Digital Assistant (DA).

Note: Links to DIR web pages are found under Contract Details. These links include DIR Cooperative Contracts and DIR Interstate Cooperative program which enables public sector clients outside of Texas to use IBM’s DIR-CPO-5135 contract. Each entity must check that website to ensure they have signed an Interlocal Cooperation Contract (ICC) with Texas before purchasing. https://dir.texas.gov/it-solutions-and-services/organization-outside-texas?id=2 (Link resides outside of ibm.com)



If the entity or state has not signed an ICC, the instructions to join the ICC can be found on the above link.



Note: Entities must appear on the Texas page as authorized for ICC before any sale may be made.



Visit the following State of Texas website for further information on IBM’s DIR-CPO-5135 contract : https://dir.texas.gov/contracts/dir-cpo-5135 (Link resides outside of ibm.com)