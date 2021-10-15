Under IBM's State Contract Reseller program, the Purchase Order is made out to the authorized Business Partner who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. Payments for the order are made directly to the Business Partner. The Purchase Order must include the contract number in order to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of this contract. The Business Partner will transfer Risk of Loss and Title to the IBM products to the customer in accordance with the contract terms. The Business Partners are only permitted to fulfill with the IBM or IBM branded products and services permitted by this contract. Third party products and any Business Partner services are specifically excluded.

Only the Business Partners listed below have completed IBM’s criteria to participate in the IBM State Contract Reseller program and are eligible to resell using this contract. (List coming soon)