IBM has a broad menu of IaaS, PaaS and SaaS offerings to meet your company's needs up and down the stack. IBM's rich and scalable PaaS solutions help organizations develop cloud native applications from scratch, or modernize existing applications to benefit from the flexibility and scalability of the cloud. IBM also offers a full IaaS layer of virtualized compute, network, and storage within our full-stack cloud platform, and more than 150 SaaS business applications to help you innovate.
IBM has broad menu of SaaS offerings to meet your company's needs with over 150 SaaS business applications to help you innovate.
Please contact your IBM representatiave or authorized reseller for more information, including additional discounts that may be available.
IBM’s rich and scalable PaaS solutions help organizations develop cloud native applications from scratch, or modernize existing applications to benefit from the flexibility and scalability of the cloud.
Please contact your IBM representative or authorized reseller for more information.
IBM offers a full IaaS layer of virtualized compute, network, and storage within our full-stack cloud platform.
Infrastructure as a Service is not currently available via the IBM NASPO Cloud Agreement.
Professional Services include a wide variety of Services including but are not limited to: Cloud related consulting, implmentation planning and design, onboarding, training, and other Cloud services as may be required in support of Cloud. General consulting, application development and programming services are excluded.
When buying direct from IBM, the Purchase Order is made out to IBM Corporation who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. The Purchase Order must include the contract number to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of the contract. The PO may be emailed to the IBM contact assisting you or to contract@us.ibm.com or mailed to: IBM Corporation Contracts Team, 6303 Barfield Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Payments should be remitted to the address which will appear on your IBM invoice or to: IBM Corporation, PO Box 676673, Dallas, TX 75267-6673.
Under IBM's State Contract Reseller program, the Purchase Order is made out to the authorized Business Partner who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. Payments for the order are made directly to the Business Partner. The Purchase Order must include the contract number in order to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of this contract. The Business Partners are only permitted to fulfill with the IBM or IBM branded products and services permitted by this contract. Business Partner services and Third party products not on the IBM contract specifically excluded.
Only the Business Partners listed below have completed IBM’s criteria to participate in the IBM State Contract Reseller program and are eligible to resell using this contract.
Contract terms and conditions
The NASPO ValuePoint contract for this state consists of the Master Agreement and this state’s Participating Addendum which may contain changes to the Master Agreement such as limiting or increasing the products and services available, identifying purchase order requirements, etc. Businss Partner services and third party products not on the IBM list of offerings are specifically excluded.
Always review the product and services listed for this state before ordering. Place this state’s contract number and/or the IBM Master Agreement number on the Purchase Order in order to invoke the terms and conditions of this agreement.