IBM is your unique partner for Cloud. IBM’s Cloud portfolio is designed around five key principals: Hybrid, Multi-cloud, Open, Management & Security to meet your demanding governmental requirements. We bring a robust suite of Advanced Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools plus deep industry expertise which positions IBM to help you on your digital transformation to Cloud. Explore IBM products - a full stack cloud platform with over 170 products & services covering Data, Containers, AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and Blockchain. SaaS, PaaS & XaaS are included in this NASPO set of Offerings.
Products & Pricing

Product portfolio reflects MSRP (list) Price and this contract's minimum discounts per unit of one (1). Please contact your local IBM team or authorized reseller for further information, including additional discounts.

Please be advised that your state may have limited some Cloud offerings. Review your state's contract for these limitations.
SaaS Offerings (XLSX, 644 KB) PaaS Offerings (XLXS, 10.1 KB) Professional services (XLSX, 21.4 KB)
Master Agreement & State Participating Addendums

Master Agreement IBM NASPO Cloud Master Agreement (7.1 MB) IBM - Model NASPO Participating Addendum (DOCX, 38 KB) Amendment 1 (48.7 MB)
State Participating Addendums AK - Alaska Participating Addendum (2.2 MB) HI - Hawaii Participating Addendum (4.6 MB) MN - Minnesota Participating Addendum (1.8 MB) MN - Hennepin County, MN Participating Addendum (109 KB) NJ - New Jersey Participating Addendum (21.7 MB) WA - Washington Participating Addendum (5.7 MB) GU - Guam Participating Addendum (3.6 MB)
Contacts & Ordering

When buying direct from IBM, the Purchase Order is made out to IBM Corporation who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. The PO may be emailed to contract@us.ibm.com or mailed to: IBM Corporation Contracts Team, 6303 Barfield Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Payments should be remitted to the address which will appear on your IBM invoice or to: IBM Corporation, PO Box 676673, Dallas, TX 75267-6673.

Find your IBM representatives below:

https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/G8GB1MBL (XLSX, 11 KB)

Karen Schneider
kasch@us.ibm.com
720-397-5563

NOTE:  Orders must include the IBM Contract number (AR3107) or associated State Participating Addendum number.