Commonwealth of Virginia VASCUPP CONTRACT

The IBM information on this site is specific to your contract UVA682546.

This contract is amended to expand from it's original intent of utilization by the following entities only:

Members of the Virginia Association of State College and University Purchasing Professionals (VASCUPP), and all other Commonwealth of Virginia public institutions of of higher education (to include four-year, two-year and community colleges), City of Charlottesville, and the County of Albemarle, as follows:

It is the intent of this Agreement to allow for co-ooperative procurement. Accordingly, any public body, public or private health or educational institution, or any University related foundation may access the Agreement if authorized by the Selected Firm.

Visit the NCPA website for additional IBM contract details (link resides outside ibm.com).