The IBM information on this site is specific to your contract UVA682546.
This contract is amended to expand from it's original intent of utilization by the following entities only:
Members of the Virginia Association of State College and University Purchasing Professionals (VASCUPP), and all other Commonwealth of Virginia public institutions of of higher education (to include four-year, two-year and community colleges), City of Charlottesville, and the County of Albemarle, as follows:
It is the intent of this Agreement to allow for co-ooperative procurement. Accordingly, any public body, public or private health or educational institution, or any University related foundation may access the Agreement if authorized by the Selected Firm.
Visit the NCPA website for additional IBM contract details (link resides outside ibm.com).
This contract includes the IBM Server/Storage/Mainframe product portfolio and their complimentary components such as racks, power supplies, and operating system software.
Software Price Files:
Prices reflect list price and this contract’s discounts per unit of one (1). Please check with IBM or an approved IBM Business Partner to learn more about discounts for volume or establishing standard configurations.
NCPA 01-67 contract includes Maintenance and related services including ITS. IBM offers maintenance on all IBM products. Products on the attached price lists include a discount. All other products are offered at standard list price or at individually negotiated prices
Professional Services include a variety of services related to the IT offerings of this contract including but not limited to: warranty services, services installation, de-installation, asset management, recycling/disposal, training and certification, pre-implementation design, disaster recovery planning and support, service desk/help desk, and any other service required for the effective utilization of product offered or supplied.
IBM Cloud offers the most open and secure public cloud platform for business, a next-generation hybrid multi-cloud platform, advanced data and AI capabilities, and deep enterprise expertise. Learn how IBM Cloud solutions can help your organization.
When buying direct from IBM, the Purchase Order is made out to IBM Corporation who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. The Purchase Order must include the contract number to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of the contract. The PO may be emailed to contract@us.ibm.com or mailed to: IBM Corporation Contracts Team, 6303 Barfield Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Payments should be remitted to the address which will appear on your IBM invoice or to: IBM Corporation, PO Box 676673, Dallas, TX 75267-6673.
Under IBM's State Contract Reseller program, the Purchase Order is made out to the authorized Business Partner who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. Payments for the order are made directly to the Business Partner. The Purchase Order must include the contract number in order to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of this contract. The Business Partner will transfer Risk of Loss and Title to the IBM products to the customer in accordance with the contract terms. The Business Partners are only permitted to fulfill with the IBM or IBM branded products and services permitted by this contract. Third party products and any Business Partner services are specifically excluded.
Only the Business Partners listed below have completed IBM’s criteria to participate in the IBM State Contract Reseller program and are eligible to resell using this contract.
Contract terms and conditions
The IBM VASCUPP contract and related services consist of contract number UVA682546-PAC and associated amendments. Third party products are specifically excluded. Additional contract detail can be found on the VASCUPP contracts site (link resides outside ibm.com).
Always review the product and services listed for this contract before ordering.
Always place the contract number (UVA682546-PAC) on the Purchase Order in order to invoke the terms and conditions of this agreement.
