NC E-Procurement (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a powerful, web-based purchasing tool that benefits users across the state of North Carolina.

How to access the product catalog

1. Log in to the E-Procurement (link resides outside of ibm.com) site

2. Click on "Create e-requisition"; give the requisition a title, (e.g. IBM ThinkPads)

3. Click "Next"

4. Click on "Add Items"

5. Click on "Catalog Search"

6. Search for this term EXACTLY "IBM punchout"

7. You will then see the punchout button that will take you to the IBM site to order IBM PC products.

Notice to Contract Users: All purchase orders must reference the North Carolina State Contract Number for the procurement, this applies to all contracts.