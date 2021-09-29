The IBM information on this site is specific to your contract 204X.
NC E-Procurement (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a powerful, web-based purchasing tool that benefits users across the state of North Carolina.
How to access the product catalog
1. Log in to the E-Procurement (link resides outside of ibm.com) site
2. Click on "Create e-requisition"; give the requisition a title, (e.g. IBM ThinkPads)
3. Click "Next"
4. Click on "Add Items"
5. Click on "Catalog Search"
6. Search for this term EXACTLY "IBM punchout"
7. You will then see the punchout button that will take you to the IBM site to order IBM PC products.
Notice to Contract Users: All purchase orders must reference the North Carolina State Contract Number for the procurement, this applies to all contracts.
Infrastructure Solutions
Value Added Services
When buying direct from IBM, the Purchase Order is made out to IBM Corporation who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. The Purchase Order must include the contract number to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of the contract. The PO may be emailed to contract@us.ibm.com or mailed to: IBM Corporation Contracts Team, 6303 Barfield Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Payments should be remitted to the address which will appear on your IBM invoice or to: IBM Corporation, PO Box 676673, Dallas, TX 75267-6673.
Under IBM's State Contract Reseller program, the Purchase Order is made out to the authorized Business Partner who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. Payments for the order are made directly to the Business Partner. The Purchase Order must include the contract number in order to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of this contract. The Business Partner will transfer Risk of Loss and Title to the IBM products to the customer in accordance with the contract terms. The Business Partners are only permitted to fulfill with the IBM or IBM branded products and services permitted by this contract. Third party products and any Business Partner services are specifically excluded.
Only the Business Partners listed below have completed IBM’s criteria to participate in the IBM State Contract Reseller program and are eligible to resell using this contract.
The IBM State of North Carolina contract 204X is for IBM products & services. Remarketer Business Partner services are specifically excluded.
