The latest generation of IBM servers, storage and software can help you modernize and scale on-premises and in the cloud with secure hybrid cloud and trusted AI automation and insights. Built to handle mission-critical workloads while maintaining security, reliability and control of your entire IT infrastructure, IBM cuts complexity with IBM servers as your foundation, while IBM Storage helps you do more by ensuring your data is secure and easily accessible for faster, more informed decision making.
IBM's Server/Storage product portfolio reflects MSRP (list) Price and this contract's minimum discounts per unit of one (1). Server, Storage and Systems Software terms and conditions are found below in Contract Terms & Conditions.
Buyers are responsible for ensuring their configurations conform to the contract or their procurement guidelines as applicable.
Maintenance and support services are available from IBM for all products eligible to be sold under NASPO Master Agreement. Maintenance and support terms and conditions are found below in Contract Terms & Conditions. The portfolio below contains most eligible maintenance options. Prices are based on the products and options selected.
The IBM Software product portfolio reflects MSRP (list) Price and this contract's minimum discounts per unit of one (1). License terms and conditions are found below in Contract Terms & Conditions.
Professional services must be related to the procurement and maintenance of products. Professional Services terms and conditions are found below in Contract Terms & Conditions.
Services are broadly classified as installation or de-installation, maintenance, support, training, migration, and optimization of products offered or supplied under the Master Agreement. These classifications of services may include, but are not limited to: warranty services, maintenance, installation, de-installation, factory integration (software or hardware components), asset management, recycling or disposal, training and certification, pre-implementation design, disaster recovery planning and support, service desk or helpdesk, imaging, and any other directly related technical support service required for the effective operation of a product offered or supplied. Contractors may offer limited professional services related ONLY to the equipment and configuration of the equipment including middleware purchased through the resulting contracts.
When buying direct from IBM, the Purchase Order is made out to IBM Corporation who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. The Purchase Order must include the contract number to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of the contract. The PO may be given to your IBM representative, emailed to contract@us.ibm.com or mailed to: IBM Corporation Contracts Team, 6303 Barfield Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Payments should be remitted to the address which will appear on your IBM invoice or to: IBM Corporation, PO Box 676673, Dallas, TX 75267-6673.
Under IBM's State Contract Reseller program, the Purchase Order is made out to the authorized Business Partner who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. Payments for the order are made directly to the Business Partner. The Purchase Order must include the contract number in order to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of this contract. The Business Partner will transfer Risk of Loss and Title to the IBM products to the customer in accordance with the contract terms. The Business Partners are only permitted to fulfill with the IBM or IBM branded products and services permitted by this contract. Business Partner services and third party products not found on the IBM list of products are specifically excluded.
Only the Business Partners listed on IBM's website for each State's Participating Addendum have completed criteria required by IBM's State Contract Reseller program and by the individual State and are eligible to resell using this contract.
Find your state's authorized Business Partners on IBM's individual State website.
The NASPO Computer Equipment Agreement consists of the Master Agreement, each state’s Participating Addendum, and the corresponding IBM terms and conditions. Products and services availble on this contract are identified above.
Business Partner services and Business Partner third party products are specifically excluded.
Always review the product and services listed for the state before ordering. Place the state’s Participating Addendum number and/or the IBM Master Agreement number on the Purchase Order in order to invoke the terms and conditions of this agreement.