The below-referenced terms are incorporated herein by reference. While the contents of the below-referenced hyperlinks are subject to change, the version in effect at the time of execution of the Order shall apply. Material changes to later versions shall not be applicable to the Order unless and until the Purchasing Addendum is formally amended. State regulations or other applicable laws that conflict with a provision contained within the above terms and conditions take precedence over the conflicting term. The below-referenced terms and conditions also apply to Orders purchased through an approved Reseller. All Resellers (along with any downstream Distributors) must be approved in writing by the State and Contractor. All Resellers and Purchasing Entities must identity the PA number along with the NASPO CE Master Agreement number in the Order. Orders shall contain the Contractor’s Statement of Work, Transaction Document, Service Description, and/or Proof of Entitlement that applies to the specific Product and/or Service ordered.

Notice to Contract Users: All purchase orders must reference the Contract Number for the procurement, this applies to all contracts.