The latest generation of IBM servers, storage and software can help you modernize and scale on-premises and in the cloud with secure hybrid cloud and trusted AI automation and insights. Built to handle mission-critical workloads while maintaining security, reliability and control of your entire IT infrastructure, IBM cuts complexity with IBM servers as your foundation, while IBM Storage helps you do more by ensuring your data is secure and easily accessible for faster, more informed decision making.
The IBM Server/Storage product portfolio reflects MSRP (list) Price and this contract's minimum discounts per unit of one (1). Buyers are responsible for ensuring their configurations conform to the contract or their procurement guidelines as applicable. Please contact your IBM or authorized reseller for further information, including additional discounts that may be available.
Maintenance and support services are available from IBM for all products eligible to be sold under this contract. Prices are determined based on the products and options selected. The Maintenance Portfolio below contains many but not all products eligible via this contract. Please contact your IBM representative or approved Business Partner for additional products, service options and quotes.
Prices reflect list price and this contract’s discounts per unit of one (1). Buyers are responsible for ensuring their configurations conform to the contract or their procurement guidelines as applicable. Please contact your IBM or authorized reseller for further information, including additional discounts that may be available.
Professional Services may include but are not limited to: warranty services, maintenance, installation, de-installation, factory integration (software or equipment components), asset management, recycling/disposal, training and certification, pre-implementation design, disaster recovery planning and support, service desk/help desk, and any other directly related technical support service required for the effective operation of a product offered or supplied. General consulting and all forms of application development and programming services are excluded.
IBM has a broad menu of IaaS, PaaS and SaaS offerings to meet your company’s needs up and down the stack. IBM’s rich and scalable PaaS solutions help organizations develop cloud native applications from scratch, or modernize existing applications to benefit from the flexibility and scalability of the cloud. IBM also offers a full IaaS layer of virtualized compute, network, and storage within our full-stack cloud platform, and more than 150 SaaS business applications to help you innovate.
When buying direct from IBM, the Purchase Order is made out to IBM Corporation who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. The Purchase Order must include the contract number to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of the contract. The PO may be given to the IBM representative involved, emailed to contract@us.ibm.com or mailed to: IBM Corporation Contracts Team, 6303 Barfield Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Payments should be remitted to the address which will appear on your IBM invoice or to: IBM Corporation, PO Box 676673, Dallas, TX 75267-6673.
Under IBM's State Contract Reseller program, the Purchase Order is made out to the authorized Business Partner who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. Payments for the order are made directly to the Business Partner. The Purchase Order must include the contract number in order to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of this contract. The Business Partner will transfer Risk of Loss and Title to the IBM products to the customer in accordance with the contract terms. The Business Partners are only permitted to fulfill with the IBM or IBM branded products and services permitted by this contract. Business Partner services and third party products are specifically excluded.
Only the Business Partners listed below have completed IBM’s criteria to participate in the IBM State Contract Reseller program and are eligible to resell using this contract.
Contract terms and conditions
IBM’s OMNIA Partners (NCPA) Contract 01-67 includes servers, storage, operating software, distributed software, distributed subscription, cloud offerings, consulting & related services.. The IBM Client Relationship Agreement (CRA) and the IBM Cloud Services Agreement (CSA) - for Cloud specific offerings are incorporated herein by reference, and the terms and conditions contained in said documents shall apply to this Agreement. Third party products and services may be allowed if included within an IBM bundled offering for added value solutions.
Always review the product and services listed for this contract before ordering. Place IBM’s OMNIA Partners (NCPA) contract number (01-67) on the Purchase Order(s) in order to invoke the terms and conditions of this agreement.