The IBM information on this site is specific to your contract #: 4400034084.
This contract is subject to IBM Master Agreement #: 23012.
Note: This state may have elected to limit or expand the products offered via the NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement. Please check the Products and Pricing section.
The latest generation of IBM servers, storage and software can help you modernize and scale on-premises and in the cloud with secure hybrid cloud and trusted AI automation and insights. Built to handle mission-critical workloads while maintaining security, reliability and control of your entire IT infrastructure, IBM cuts complexity with IBM servers as your foundation, while IBM Storage helps you do more by ensuring your data is secure and easily accessible for faster, more informed decision making.
The IBM Server/Storage product portfolio reflects MSRP (list) Price and this contract's minimum discounts per unit of one (1). Please contact your IBM or authorized reseller for further information, including additional discounts that may be available.
This state has elected to use the configuration limit of USD 2 million per single, individual server or 3 million per single, individual storage configuration. This contract does not have a purchase order cap. Buyers are responsible for ensuring their configurations conform to the contract or their procurement guidelines as applicable.
Maintenance and support services are available from IBM for all products eligible to be sold under your state's Participating Addendum. Prices are determined based on the products and options selected. The Maintenance portfolio below contains many but not all products eligible via this NASPO contract. Please contact your IBM representative or approved Business Partner for additional products, service options and quotes.
The IBM Software product portfolio reflects MSRP (list) Price and this contract's minimum discounts per unit of one (1). Please contact your IBM or authorized reseller for further information, including additional discounts that may be available.
Buyers are responsible for ensuring their orders conform to their contract or their procurement guidelines as applicable.
Professional Services may include but are not limited to: support services, warranty services, maintenance, installation, de-installation, factory integration (software or equipment components), asset management, recycling/disposal, training and certification, pre-implementation design, disaster recovery planning and support, service desk/help desk, and any other directly related technical support service required for the effective operation of a product offered or supplied. General consulting and all forms of application development and programming services are excluded. Check your Participating Addendum for any limitations on these services.
Find contacts for quotes, orders or contract questions by selecting an option below.
When buying direct from IBM, the Purchase Order is made out to IBM Corporation who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. The Purchase Order must include the contract number to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of the contract. The PO may be given to your IBM representative, emailed to contract@us.ibm.com or mailed to: IBM Corporation Contracts Team, 6303 Barfield Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Payments should be remitted to the address which will appear on your IBM invoice or to: IBM Corporation, PO Box 676673, Dallas, TX 75267-6673.
Under IBM's State Contract Reseller program, the Purchase Order is made out to the authorized Business Partner who will fulfill and invoice the Purchasing Entity. Payments for the order are made directly to the Business Partner. The Purchase Order must include the contract number in order to be considered invoking the terms and conditions of this contract. The Business Partner will transfer Risk of Loss and Title to the IBM products to the customer in accordance with the contract terms. The Business Partners are only permitted to fulfill with the IBM or IBM branded products and services permitted by this contract. Business Partner services and third party products not found on the IBM list of products are specifically excluded.
Only the Business Partners listed below have completed IBM’s criteria to participate in the IBM State Contract Reseller program and are eligible to resell using this contract.
Contract terms and conditions
The NASPO ValuePoint contract for this state consists of the Master Agreement and this state’s Participating Addendums which may contain changes to the Master Agreement such as limiting or increasing the products and services available, identifying purchase order requirements, etc. Business Partner services and third party products are specifically excluded.
Always review the product and services listed for this state before ordering. Place this state’s contract number and/or the IBM Master Agreement number on the Purchase Order in order to invoke the terms and conditions of this agreement.