IBM has modified its GSA IT Schedule Contract to allow customers who qualify under the definition of Cooperative Purchasing the ability to procure select products and services. GSA defines the customers eligible to procure under the "Cooperative Purchasing" program as follows:

The General Services Administration Acquisition Manual (GSAM), Part 538.7001, Definitions, offers the following definition of state and local governments:

"The States of the United States, counties, municipalities, cities, towns, townships, tribal governments, public authorities (including public or Indian housing agencies under the United States Housing Act of 1937), school districts, colleges, and other institutions of higher education, council of governments (incorporated or not), regional or interstate government entities, or any agency or instrumentality of the preceding entities (including any local educational agency or institution of higher education), and including legislative and judicial departments."

The term does not include contractors or grantees of state or local governments.

IBM Products and Offerings currently available to Cooperative Purchasing customers:

IBM Hardware and Maintenance – Storage, Tape, System p, System i, System z (SIN 334111 and 811212)

IBM Software Products and Software Subscription and Support-Entitled Software Products (SIN 511210)

IT Professional Services – fixed price and hourly rate services (SIN 54151S only)

IBM Cloud for Government (IC4G)- IaaS offering (518210C)

IBM Products and Offerings currently unavailable to Cooperative Purchasing customers:

Passport Advantage Software Products

Leasing (SIN 532420L)

Authentication Services (SIN 541519PIV)

IBM's SmartCloud for Government IAAS Cloud Offering (132-52)

Cloud Offerings except for IC4G (518210C)

CyberSecurity Professional Services (SIN 541511)

Health IT Professional Services (SIN 54151HEAL)

For additional questions please contact us at 1-800-426-1751 extension 2202.

Also for your convenience, we have included the link to the GSA website which will provide additional information about Cooperative Purchasing (link resides outside IBM).