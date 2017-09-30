Home Contracts US Federal Government Industry Contracts GSA Schedules IBM GSA Schedules
Special pricing for agencies eligible to buy from GSA sources
Current Contracts
IBM’s GSA schedules provide special pricing for agencies eligible to buy from GSA sources. GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract GS-35F-110DA Information Technology (December 21, 2015 - December 20, 2025) GSA Cooperative Purchasing for State, Local Government and Education GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract GS-02F-0036U Human Capital (January 1, 2008 - January 6, 2023) (PDF, 367 KB) GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract (GS-00F-005DA) Professional Services (Oct 1, 2015 - September 30, 2025) (PDF, 373 KB) GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract (47QSMA18D08QM) Records Management (July 12, 2018 - July 11, 2023)
Expired Contracts

These IBM’s GSA schedules have expired.