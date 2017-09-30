These IBM’s GSA schedules have expired.
GSA IT schedule details for contract #GS-35F-4984H (October 1, 2002 - September 30, 2017 )
IBM's GSA IT Schedule GS-35F-4984H EXPIRED on 9/30/2017.
ALL orders should now be issued under the IBM GSA IT Schedule GS-35F-110DA.
Mission Oriented Business Integration Services (MOBIS) schedule contract #GS-23F-7107H (October 1, 2012 - September 30, 2017)
IBM's Mission Oriented Business Integrated Services contract EXPIRED on 9/30/2017.
ALL orders should now be issued under the IBM GSA Professional Services Schedule GS-00F-005DA.
Financial and Business Solutions (FABS) schedule contract #GS-23F-8126H (March 5, 2013 - March 4, 2018)