SIN 520-1 - Program Financial Advisor Services
Overview
Program financial advisory services includes addressing issues and considerations associated with the overall development and management of an asset sales program taking a global view of an agency's asset portfolio and provides advice and assistance on how to manage, dispose, and/or resolve the agency's various assets. This includes providing insight and notice of concerns in time for remedies to be developed and installed. This program can develop materials and/or conduct training of agency personnel, subcontractors and/or investors/buyers. Potential training topics may be any general, specific, or technical topic related to asset sales.
Equity oversight and monitoring provides technical and advisory services to ensure that our clients maximize the net present value of its financial interest in its equity partnerships. This includes providing the services of an equity monitor contractor to execute Cash Management, Asset Management, and Investor Reporting. Equity oversight usually incorporates several separate tiers of accountability. Each tier specifies the role of a specific entity in monitoring the performance of another entity active in the equity transaction. This structure essentially establishes an organized system of oversight checks and balances.
SIN 520-11 - Accounting
Overview
Accounting services include the full spectrum of types of assistance Government financial managers need. They include transaction support, policy and procedure interpretation and development, accounting process improvement, and audit issue resolution.
SIN 520-12 - Budgeting
Overview
Budgeting services include, but are not limited to, assessing and improving the budget formulation and execution processes and conducting special reviews to resolve budget formulation or execution issues.
SIN 520-13 - Complementary Financial Management Services
Overview
IBM is the unquestioned leader in providing full-service financial management support to financial managers throughout the Government. Following is a representative sample in these services.
