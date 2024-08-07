Enterprise content management solutions

Content management solutions intelligently collect, govern, manage and enrich enterprise content so it can be deployed efficiently and securely across any cloud and within any application.
Digital transformation often starts with a modern content services platform. With secure access to, and control over, a wide range of content including documents, images and audio files, employees can be more productive anytime, anywhere, and organizations can deliver a better customer experience.
An enterprise content management system gives users efficient access to what they need across the organization. It makes content accessible across multiple channels such as mobile devices and desktops, and as discrete capabilities embedded in workflows or applications such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.
Improve customer experience by accelerating customer approvals, reducing case management times and more.
Automate time-consuming manual document classification and error-prone metadata entry.
Search, access, share and manage content from many applications and devices across the enterprise with flexible deployment options.
Consistently apply unified content governance processes across repositories and file shares from a single, comprehensive and scalable solution.
Use low-code tools to rapidly create secure, content-centric containerized applications that can be deployed on any cloud.
Save your employees’ time and improve customer experiences with IBM® FileNet® Content Manager — a flexible, full-featured content management solution that also provides the foundation for IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation. Learn how you can use it as the external collaboration solution for any business application running on cloud.
Content services are a key capability of IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation. You’ll find:
Collect, automate, classify and extract data from content.
Orchestrate workflows across all content services and assets.
Capture outbound statements and correspondence and take advantage of powerful archive, search and retrieval options.
Not sure where to start? Try a free workshop or learn more about the enterprise content management solutions from IBM.
Automate work and accelerate business growth with this modular set of integrated software components, built for any hybrid cloud.
Use AI to deliver deep insights from unstructured content with this flexible, full-featured content management solution.