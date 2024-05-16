IBM Content Collector is a family of products designed to collect, enhance and manage email, file systems and SAP data and documents. Its capabilities identify and archive content based on business value and ensure that critical content is protected and retained. The comprehensive set of solutions offers a strategy to extract value from your content.
Determine what data to archive, across structured and unstructured data.
Collect and archive content based on your organization’s business and regulatory needs.
Retain, hold, and dispose of archived content efficiently and defensibly.
Reduce costs and improve performance by migrating to lower storage tiers.
Content Collector for Email provides automated, policy-driven email archiving from mailboxes on various email systems. This helps manage information and fulfill legal requirements.
Content Collector for SAP Applications enables you to collect, archive and manage SAP-generated data in an integrated, security-rich repository using your ECM platform.
Content Collector for File Systems enables users to control documents on network file shares and can be configured to automatically capture documents as they are placed in a monitored location.
IBM Content Collector is designed to allow system operators to define policies about how rarely used data can be archived and removed from source systems.
Content Collector for Microsoft SharePoint enables users to capture content from SharePoint for long-term archive, compliance or other business-driven reasons.
Please contact us for pricing
Collect and archive messages according to policies you define.
Delivers value based archiving for SAP applications.
Deploy a comprehensive SharePoint collection and archive strategy.