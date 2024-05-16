IBM Content Manager OnDemand automatically captures and stores documents and offers powerful search and retrieval options.
The solution can be deployed on premises or in a secure, single-tenant IBM Cloud® infrastructure.
Archives, captures and stores high volumes of outbound statements and correspondence.
Offers powerful archive, search and retrieval options with a web client solution.
Creates a 360-degree view of each customer and delivers that view to the right person, in the right place.
Serves as a platform for implementing electronic bill presentment and payment solutions for improved customer service and retention.
Provides a single-tenant private infrastructure provisioned across dual data centers for high availability.
Supervises application-specific administration tasks, freeing your IT staff to focus on other priorities.
Enable your organization to offer improved customer service and 24x7 self-service access to statements, bills and correspondence.
IBM Lab Services has successfully migrated dozens of satisfied customers to Content Manager OnDemand using a proven phase-based methodology.
Perform high-volume batch capture, storage and retrieval of XML, PDF and AFP documents. Internal production reports are patented and open.
The Content Manager OnDemand Enterprise Archive serves as a trusted data source for analytics tools like IBM Watson® Analytics, IBM Cognos® and Apache Spark.
OnDemand Distribution Facility (ODF) eliminates platform-specific functional differences and helps simplify report distribution activities.
With added support for Russian and Turkish, IBM Content Manager OnDemand now supports a total of 26 languages.