What is IBM® Content Manager OnDemand? IBM Content Manager OnDemand automatically captures and stores documents and offers powerful search and retrieval options. The solution can be deployed on premises or in a secure, single-tenant IBM Cloud® infrastructure.

Benefits Automated information storage Archives, captures and stores high volumes of outbound statements and correspondence. Fast, versatile search Offers powerful archive, search and retrieval options with a web client solution. 360-degree customer view Creates a 360-degree view of each customer and delivers that view to the right person, in the right place. Improved customer retention Serves as a platform for implementing electronic bill presentment and payment solutions for improved customer service and retention. High availability Provides a single-tenant private infrastructure provisioned across dual data centers for high availability. Reduced IT burden Supervises application-specific administration tasks, freeing your IT staff to focus on other priorities.

Testimonial

With completion of Phase 1 of the IBM ECM solution deployment, the time spent retrieving case history documents has gone from minutes to seconds, improving both caseworker productivity and service to our clients. John Rigg Bureau Chief Illinois Department of Human Services

Key IBM Content Manager OnDemand features Improve customer service and self-service Enable your organization to offer improved customer service and 24x7 self-service access to statements, bills and correspondence. Easily migrate your content IBM Lab Services has successfully migrated dozens of satisfied customers to Content Manager OnDemand using a proven phase-based methodology. Optimize high-volume batch capture, storage and retrieval Perform high-volume batch capture, storage and retrieval of XML, PDF and AFP documents. Internal production reports are patented and open. Use powerful analytics and report mining The Content Manager OnDemand Enterprise Archive serves as a trusted data source for analytics tools like IBM Watson® Analytics, IBM Cognos® and Apache Spark. Simplify report distribution activities OnDemand Distribution Facility (ODF) eliminates platform-specific functional differences and helps simplify report distribution activities. Support for additional languages With added support for Russian and Turkish, IBM Content Manager OnDemand now supports a total of 26 languages.