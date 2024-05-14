Central Nacional Unimed (CNU) markets corporate medical care plans, special benefits and specialized care to some of Brazil’s biggest companies. CNU primarily serves large national enterprises, operating in a minimum of three states and covering at least 300 beneficiaries (both policyholders and dependents). It also works with a number of small and medium-sized enterprises. Today, CNU has more than 1.6 million customers throughout Brazil.

Every month, CNU processes an average of 1.3 million medical bills on behalf of its beneficiaries, of which 120,000 come with supporting documents. The process is a complex one—analysts must evaluate the bill based on a number of factors, such as days spent in treatment, types of services and supplies used, diagnoses and more, in order to determine whether they will pay the entire bill, a portion of the bill, or if they will deny the bill outright.

Previously, CNU relied on largely manual methods to evaluate medical bills. Not only was the process time-consuming, it came with a high risk of error; all of which threatened to prevent CNU from reimbursing healthcare providers promptly and accurately.



With business volumes growing steadily, CNU knew that the days of manual processing were numbered.

Felipe Garcia Rios, Systems Consultant at CNU, elaborates: “Delays were becoming increasingly common, and costs were rising as we had to take on more staff. We could not afford to keep throwing resources at the problem, and needed to find a way to make processing more efficient. This would allow us to analyze bills faster and scale up to handle rising workload.”