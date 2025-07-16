IBM Cloud® VPS hosting

What are VPS hosting solutions on IBM Cloud?

The term “VPS” currently means different things across the cloud industry, including virtual servers, virtual private servers, virtual instances and virtual machines. At IBM Cloud, we know the lingo isn’t as important as the hardware and cloud services behind it. The VPS hosting solutions inside IBM Cloud consist of cloud-managed compute hosting hardware, software integration and data migration support through a variety of virtual server, networking and storage products. You choose and build the solution that’s right for you. Each VPS hosting solution with a virtual server can be provisioned across IBM Cloud Data Centers worldwide—and comes with flexible billing options, built-in security and seamless integration across the IBM Cloud stack.

Advantages
Global hosting

IBM Cloud® offers a range of choices about where and how your data and workloads run.
Pay-as-you-use billing

Choose from hourly, monthly or contract billing options to better suit your virtual server workload demands and budgets.
Best-in-class network performance

Get up to 80 Gbps across general purpose virtual server profiles inside IBM Cloud VPC.
Enterprise-grade security

Simplify risk management with built-in virtual server data protection for evolving regulatory needs.
Reliable support

Get enterprise-grade technical help at no cost—24 hours a day, 7 days a week—with standard VPS hosting and virtual server support.
Seamless add-ons

Integrate IBM Watson® AI and cloud-native applications across your virtual server workloads. Storage, security, server software, GPUs and DR plans are also available.

Choose your VPS hosting solution on IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud® Virtual Servers for VPC

IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC deliver fast-provisioning compute capacity with the highest network speeds and most secure, software-defined networking resources available on the IBM Cloud.

 IBM Cloud® for VMware solutions

IBM Cloud for VMware solutions makes it easy to migrate VMware workloads to IBM Cloud Virtual Servers from your on-premises environment.

 IBM Cloud® Hyper Protect Virtual Servers

IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Servers grant you complete authority over your Linux-based virtual servers for workloads that contain sensitive data.

IBM® Power® Systems Virtual Servers

IBM Power Systems Virtual Servers integrate your AIX, IBM i, or Linux capabilities in an off-premises environment with fast, self-service provisioning, flexible management, and pay-as-you-use billing that lets you easily scale up and out.

Client stories

Drugs.com

Drugs.com selected IBM Cloud Virtual Servers as its VPS hosting solution, in order to help provide fast and reliable medical information.

 Read the Drugs.com story
GEVA Group

GEVA Group implemented IBM Cloud and Bare Metal Servers to keep financial data safe and maintain the security and stability of its SaaS infrastructure.

 Read the GEVA Group story
Censornet

Censornet implemented IBM Cloud solutions as part of its shift to the cloud. IBM met Censornet’s security requirements while offering flexibility and affordability.

 Read the Censornet blog post
Cadence Designs

Cadence strategically designed its solution with a blend of on-premises and multicloud-based compute resources, including IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC.

 Read the Cadence Designs story

Hosting locations

India
Germany
Singapore
Australia
Canada
The Netherlands
Indonesia
Japan
Malaysia
