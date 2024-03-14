Singapore VPS

Developed with an objective to encourage the adoption of sound risk management and security practices for cloud computing while increasing transparency and accountability from CSPs, the Multi-Tier Cloud Security (MTCS) Singapore Standard (SS) 584 is the world’s first cloud security standard that covers multiple tiers of cloud security.

IBM is an MTCS Level-3 Certified Partner for IBM Cloud using IaaS model that spans across products such as bare metal servers, virtual servers (Private and Public), hardware security modules, and VMware vSphere on IBM Cloud.