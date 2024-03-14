Singapore VPS

Deploy and scale a VPS in Singapore on a highly resilient, global, low-latency network with IBM Cloud
View of Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Configurations
VPS options near Singapore

Explore options to find the right Singapore VPS for you

Good

Compute C1.1x1
1 vCPU
1 GB RAM
CentOS 7.x

Balanced B1.2x4
2 vCPU
4 GB RAM
CentOS 7.x

Memory M1.4x32
4 vCPU
32 GB RAM
CentOS 7.x

MTCS Level-3 Certified

Developed with an objective to encourage the adoption of sound risk management and security practices for cloud computing while increasing transparency and accountability from CSPs, the Multi-Tier Cloud Security (MTCS) Singapore Standard (SS) 584 is the world’s first cloud security standard that covers multiple tiers of cloud security.

IBM is an MTCS Level-3 Certified Partner for IBM Cloud using IaaS model that spans across products such as bare metal servers, virtual servers (Private and Public), hardware security modules, and VMware vSphere on IBM Cloud.
The IBM Cloud platform’s ability to support us in our international growth and reduce latency has been critical for us. Ben Tregoe Senior Vice President of Business Development Nanigans
See all VPS hosting locations Australia Canada Germany India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Singapore The Netherlands UK
Our global footprint
Global map of IBM Data Centers
Expanding to help you meet your customers where they need you

Deploy, control and manage workloads in over60 data centers and 6 multizone regions (MZRs) with availability zones.

A local host that scales

Run cloud-native apps or manage enterprise infrastructure with our Singapore VPS.

