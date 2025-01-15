In this tutorial, we will follow step-by-step instructions to perform a prompt engineering technique called role prompting. We will use an IBM® Granite™ Model to assign personas for nuanced model outputs.

Role prompting is a prompt engineering technique that instructs an artificial intelligence (AI) model to take on a specific role or persona when generating a response. This technique can be used to guide the model's tone, style and behavior, which can lead to more engaging outputs.

Prompt engineering is about optimizing the model input, so it responds with appropriate, meaningful answers. Zero-shot and few-shot prompting are two popular techniques used to converse with large language models (LLMs). LLMs have a natural ability to perform natural language processing (NLP) tasks due to their ability to process and interpret human language. The language capabilities of AI models are valuable for tasks ranging from chatbot conversations and multiagent interactions to open-ended creative writing.

Generative AI (gen AI) gets more personal when an LLM is instructed to act as a specific persona to fulfill a role’s specific needs. The AI’s responses can be more accurate and relevant when first prompted with an assigned role. AI models leverage huge datasets so an assigned role can be anything from a teacher, historical figure, salesperson or others, bound only by what one’s imagination can think of. This ability is what makes role prompting, also referred to as persona prompting, such a powerful technique. An AI model’s adaptability makes it a master of disguise, able to generate responses tailored to a user or system’s specific needs.