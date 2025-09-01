What is server monitoring?

It consists of monitoring systems that collect and analyze metrics (for example, CPU usage, memory consumption, disk space) across physical, virtual and cloud-based environments.

According to ITIC’s Hourly Cost of Downtime Survey, 97% of large enterprises report that, on average, a single hour of server downtime per year costs their company over USD 100,000. 41% of respondents reported costs between USD one million and over five million per hour.1 This makes server monitoring essential for achieving optimal user experiences (UX) and overall business outcomes.

Organizations rely on server monitoring to catch problems early, optimize resources and maintain high availability. As IT infrastructure becomes increasingly complex, involving hybrid cloud environments and distributed architectures, effective monitoring helps IT teams maintain reliable operations and avoid endless troubleshooting.