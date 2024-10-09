New IBV study: AI drives mainframe innovation

To better understand how IT leaders are leveraging mainframes today and envisioning their future in the era of AI and hybrid cloud, the IBM Institute for Business Value, (IBV) in collaboration with Oxford Economics, conducted a survey of 2,551 global IT executives. The findings show the mainframe is already playing a pivotal role in supporting AI innovation, hybrid cloud strategies, and acceleration of digital transformation. With unmatched security and processing capabilities, the mainframe powers 70% of global transactions, on a value basis.

Mainframes have proven their vitality through their ability to process vast amounts of data quickly, reliably and securely, and they will be key to unlocking the full potential of data-driven innovation.