What is a directory service?

A directory service is a centralized database that stores and manages information about users and devices on a network. Directory services form the foundation of modern identity and access management (IAM), a core capability of enterprise IT systems.
Together, directory services and IAM allow organizations to control user accounts, authentication, access control, permissions and other crucial aspects of network security.
With the rise of the internet, cloud computing and remote work, directory services have become crucial to the way organizations leverage distributed computing architectures to enhance core business processes. Directory services act like a phonebook for network resources, storing information about users, devices and other resources so they can connect quickly and securely.
Unlike traditional relational databases that organize information in rows and columns, directory services are designed hierarchically. Using namespaces, a method of classifying network resources so they are easily identifiable, directory services’ hierarchical structure allows millions of users and devices to exchange information over a network.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
Directory services are designed around a client/server model, a standard network setup where one program is the “client” and the other is the “server.” In a directory services database, the client is typically a user, device or application.
The client searches for a resource that is contained in the directory services database. Meanwhile, the database undertakes an authentication process to see whether it has the necessary permissions to access the resource—a process known as “authentication.”
The authentication process is at the core of directory services functionality because it establishes whether a user or device can access their requested resource. Authentication is conducted in three steps: credentialing, verification and permissions.
In addition to the authentication process, directory servers might also rely on other common protocols to confirm a user’s identity and establish which resources they can access:
Several key components are critical to directory services functionality, enabling authorized users, devices and applications to access directory information. Here’s a closer look at each component.
Modern enterprises depend on directory services for a wide range of capabilities. From enhancing security and compliance, to helping achieve high availability—here’s a look at the top enterprise benefits of directory services.
Instead of requiring users to authenticate multiple times as they move through different parts of a database, directory services focus on a different approach. They allow users to authenticate once and use a token or ticket to establish their identity going forward.
This approach reduces the necessity of creating and storing multiple passwords and allows the same authentication policies to be enforced across the entire database.
Directory services allow administrators to centralize and automate their approach to permissions and roles. For example, they can add a user or application to a group and automate the process of giving them access to the same resources as other users in that group.
This approach simplifies and streamlines administration tasks and reduces the likelihood of human error in manual processes.
Modern directory services are equipped with some of the strongest encryption tools available, ensuring that communication and resource sharing remain safe and reducing the likelihood of a data breach.
Also, many common protocols that directory services rely upon (for example, TLS, SSL, MFA and SAML) already comply with the most rigorous standards for data security, such as HIPAA and SOC 2.
Directory services are designed to process millions of authentication requests at the same time without affecting their performance, making them highly available systems.
By widely distributing replicas of directory data that users are accessing, they can consistently avoid downtime even while managing heavier-than-usual workloads.
Directory services can be easily integrated into on-premises and cloud-based environments, leveraging both physical and virtual resources and blending them seamlessly.
Application programming interfaces (APIs) help teams easily integrate directory services with common systems like HR databases, customer relationship management (CRM) systems and widely used web applications.
Like other modern, complex distributed systems, directory services are struggling to cope with the massive increase in network data brought about by new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).
With more applications, users and devices accessing and sharing information than in the past, even the most sophisticated directory services face new challenges.
Maintaining data consistency (that is, the state of data in which all copies or instances remain the same) has always been a challenge in directory services.
As databases become larger and more complex to meet the needs of new technologies, keeping data replicas up to date is harder and can affect system performance.
Providing uninterrupted access to directory services for all the various users and applications that need support it is a complex and resource-intensive task.
Fault tolerance—the ability to remain operational even when components and systems fail—requires strong procedural testing and redundancies or systems are going to fail, resulting in downtime.
Directory services are attractive targets for bad actors and cyberthreats because they contain valuable information that’s critical to the core business processes of the organizations they support.
Attackers deploy a wide range of targeted attacks—including ransomware and identity theft—to gain unauthorized access to directory data and use it to harm an enterprise.
Directory services are widely used at the enterprise level and support a large range of use cases. Here are some of the most popular.
Directory services support identity and access management (IAM) through seamless authentication processes (for example, single sign-on (SSO)), automated compliance capabilities and a centralized approach to managing digital identities. IAM is a cybersecurity process that ensures teams can use cloud applications to collaborate efficiently and securely.
According to a recent report, the global IAM market size was worth almost USD 18 billion in 2023. Furthermore, it was projected to grow over USD 61 billion by the year 2032, resulting in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%.1
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a method of verifying a user’s identity through multiple forms of proof, such as passwords and biometric information.
Directory services use MFA to give organizations extra layers of protection when users are working remotely on multiple devices, such as personal computers, tablets and smartphones. Directory-based MFA helps protect sensitive workloads and information from bad actors and ensures compliance with directory policies.
Directory services allow organizations to configure open source compute environments—compute ecosystems where the underlying software is free and available for anyone to use and build upon.
For example, OpenLDAP is an open source directory server and FreeIPA is an open source IAM tool. Both enable open source directory services for organizations that run Linux, the world’s most popular open source operating system (OS).
Most modern enterprises are leveraging the cloud as part of their digital transformation journey, an ongoing effort to integrate digital technology into every area of their organization. Directory services support both hybrid cloud and multicloud environments, IT architectures that combine different types of cloud resources to optimize IT infrastructure.
For example, advanced directory services solutions can secure both private and public cloud instances to enable fast, consistent authentication for users and applications.
Directory services help enterprises optimize critical network resources like user groups, printers and file servers through integration with DNS and other network systems.
IT managers rely on directory services to configure and deploy resources on a network with minimal effort, regardless of complexity and number of users. Directory services provide a centralized hub for managing network resources, simplifying administration and giving users instant access to the resources they need through SSO and other forms of authentication.
The rise of AI—especially generative AI (gen AI)—is not only helping to automate processes that previously required manual input, but also fundamentally changing aspects of directory services. For example, in hybrid cloud architectures alone, the IBM Institute of Business Value (IBV) reports that 68% of users have already formalized a policy or approach for generative AI use.
Previously considered static databases, modern directory services with AI-powered capabilities are becoming smarter, more adaptive and even autonomous. Here are three examples of AI-powered capabilities that are transforming directory services.
In the cloud, AI leverages highly scalable virtual infrastructure tools that can apply machine learning (ML) tools to data and analyze large volumes in near real-time.
This capability has enabled the emergence of directory-as-a-service (DaaS) technology, IAM solutions that automate aspects of directory services. DaaS solutions are gaining popularity in complex hybrid cloud and multicloud environments to simplify user onboarding and provision new accounts.
AI capabilities are super-charging the way enterprises gain insights into user behavior in directory services solutions. These capabilities help automate data analysis across a wide range of data points, such as login time, physical location and resource selection.
AI analytics can detect patterns in user behavior that make it possible to detect threats before they result in a data breach.
AI tools are being used to automate aspects of data lifecycle management (DLM)—an approach to managing data from its database entry, through its use and eventual destruction.
AI tools can automatically provision new users with least-privilege permissions, a security principle that gives new accounts the minimum permissions necessary to perform a task or role. Automating least-privilege access reduces manual work as well as the likelihood of human error.
IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5 combines the highest levels of enterprise security, performance and scalability with Linux and open-source workloads including hybrid cloud and AI applications.
Join IBM experts and industry leaders for a 45-minute live webinar exploring how IBM LinuxONE 5 empowers organizations to confidently embrace open-source innovation and AI at scale.
Use AI toolkit to unlock the full potential of popular open source AI programs on your IBM Z and LinuxONE platforms
See how top data integration platforms are enabling resilient, scalable, and hybrid-ready infrastructures for tomorrow’s enterprise.
Optimize your cloud with unified lifecycle automation - secure, scalable hybrid infrastructure designed for resilience and AI.
Optimize your cloud spend, improve efficiency, and gain visibility into resource usage with IBM’s cloud cost management solutions.
Accelerate, secure, and optimize your hybrid-cloud and enterprise infrastructure with expert guidance from IBM Technology Expert Labs.
Achieve unified lifecycle automation, secure and scalable infrastructure, and full visibility into cloud spend—all designed for resilience and AI readiness.