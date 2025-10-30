What is a directory service?

Together, directory services and IAM allow organizations to control user accounts, authentication, access control, permissions and other crucial aspects of network security.

With the rise of the internet, cloud computing and remote work, directory services have become crucial to the way organizations leverage distributed computing architectures to enhance core business processes. Directory services act like a phonebook for network resources, storing information about users, devices and other resources so they can connect quickly and securely.

Unlike traditional relational databases that organize information in rows and columns, directory services are designed hierarchically. Using namespaces, a method of classifying network resources so they are easily identifiable, directory services’ hierarchical structure allows millions of users and devices to exchange information over a network.