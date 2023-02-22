Home
In the last few years, governments have provided vital solutions and services to citizens during trying times. Looking ahead, government leaders will have to use the knowledge they have gained throughout the years to meet the increasing demand for public services. They should also be prepared for future shocks. Increased economic volatility, extreme climate changes and supply chain disruptions are just some of the complex challenges that make future shocks more likely and impactful. To increase trust and confidence, government agencies can embody the true sense of digital governments that put citizens first by modernizing the IT infrastructure and workflows that make the delivery of safe, secure and reliable public services feasible.
See how your institution can improve both customer service for citizens and ROI with IBM watsonx assistant.
higher housing placement rate for Sonoma County’s homeless population compared to the national placement rate²
reduction in calls each month to New Jersey Department of Community Affairs call center leveraging self-service virtual agent solutions³
USD saved by a US Defense organization using AI-enabled predictive maintenance for select aircraft⁴
An employment benefits portal carries the same expectation as a streaming media platform. Our award-winning design capabilities deliver the ease of use, utility and speed that citizens demand.
AI can enable superior citizen experiences. Leveraging automation to reimagine processes reduces manual, paper-based activities, leading to more satisfied and productive teams in local governments and even in public sector organizations, thereby improving sustainability.
Innovating and deploying the public services demanded by today’s citizens require an agile, secure foundation. We have helped the world’s largest institutions, including those offering government consulting services, strategy consulting services, advisory services, financial services and any type of business process services transition to hybrid cloud by focusing on value and outcomes first.
Cybersecurity is crucial, but complete preparedness relies on digitizing processes. IBM Consulting helps stakeholders, non-profit organizations, defense organizations, government organizations and even the private sector reimagine processes, leveraging technology to respond faster or even mitigate threats before they start.
The average cost of a single data breach to a public institution in 2022 was over USD 2 million.¹ Proactive strategies like zero trust and more efficient governance, change management, risk and compliance processes are helping secure critical data and trust in government.
Improving data integration enabled Sonoma County to weave a stronger social safety net, increasing housing placement and decreasing homelessness.
IBM Consulting and the State of Rhode Island collaborated to build a cloud-based data lake and automated processes that quickly improved policy and operational decisions.
By connecting with and analyzing data stored in distributed applications more efficiently, the Department of Work and Pensions improved claim responsiveness from weeks to days.
Governments are looking to apply digital services, generative AI and other emerging technologies to improve tax processes.
Experts estimate the quantum computer could crack today’s standard 2048-bit encryption later this decade.⁵ This means that public institutions and defense organizations need to develop a strategy and roadmap for implementation now.
Lily Zeleke, Acting Deputy CIO, U.S. Department of Defense talks about delivering digital progress quickly and efficiently while meeting high standards.
Acquired by IBM, Octo helps solve some of the federal government’s most complex challenges through a unique combination of domain expertise and emerging technology application.
Global events highlight the urgency for IT modernization across all types of government services, including healthcare, government contracting, human services, public sector consulting, risk management, strategic planning, procurement and welfare services in the social sector . IBM’s hybrid cloud architecture and AI solutions provide the transformation that resilient societies require and citizens expect.
Cities throughout the world are using hybrid cloud, AI and connectivity to modernize public infrastructure and improve transportation services.
