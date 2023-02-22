In the last few years, governments have provided vital solutions and services to citizens during trying times. Looking ahead, government leaders will have to use the knowledge they have gained throughout the years to meet the increasing demand for public services. They should also be prepared for future shocks. Increased economic volatility, extreme climate changes and supply chain disruptions are just some of the complex challenges that make future shocks more likely and impactful. To increase trust and confidence, government agencies can embody the true sense of digital governments that put citizens first by modernizing the IT infrastructure and workflows that make the delivery of safe, secure and reliable public services feasible.