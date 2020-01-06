Home Industries Consumer Goods Consumer packaged goods solutions
Promote digital engagement, build intelligent supply chains, embrace enterprise-grade modernization and enhance profitability
Gain customer trust while innovating at scale

The challenges facing consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies can be overwhelming. To succeed, companies in the consumer goods industry need to rethink their pricing and business model. From digital customer engagements, safer workplaces, agile operations and supply chains to more resilient, cost-effective and sustainable business models, learn how IBM® can help your business innovate with new technologies and make consumer experiences better.

 
Manufacturing 4.0: from data to decisions

Discover and learn about industry 4.0 technologies, including generative AI, IoT, automation, manufacturing optimization, digital transformation, efficiency and real-time decision making.
NRF 2024 has wrapped! We’re left buzzing with excitement over the flood of news and announcements.
Generative AI for retail and consumer goods
From customer behavior prediction to supply chain efficiency and personalized marketing, AI has the potential to revolutionize the consumer and retail industry’s efficiency and productivity. Explore watsonx

Solutions

Use digital technology to transform stakeholder and customer experiences
Strengthen supply chain

Develop intelligent supply and logistics networks that meet customer demand while utilizing sustainable consumer goods technology (CGT) practices.

 Increase transparency

Be the supplier consumers trust by collecting detailed supply chain data, consumer insights, adding more info to product labels and increasing ESG reporting.

 Innovate at scale

Reduce costs, drive product insights, unlock business models and improve operations by taking an omnichannel approach to initiatives to modernize the operations of your enterprise.

Case studies Samsung electronics

Samsung launches a new digital sales platform with IBM Consulting®.

 Electrolux

Electrolux automates IT and supports ambitious carbon reduction goals.

 Farmer Connect

Farmer Connect uses IBM Blockchain® to bridge the gap between consumers and smallholder coffee farmers.
Insights Cost of a data breach 2022  

In an evolving threat landscape, time is money. The best way to prevent a data breach is to understand why it is happening.

 Read the report How CEOs are forging paths to sustainability—in their own words

The IBV’s latest CEO research shows that in 2022, CEOs ranked sustainability as a top priority 37% more frequently than in the previous year.

 Read the report  Last call on sustainability

Future growth depends on consumer products companies taking clear action on their sustainability goals today.

 

 Read the report X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2023

The IBM Security® X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2023 tracks new and existing trends and attack patterns.

 Read the report
