Investing wisely in AI across the entire value chain, from initial customer interactions to supply chain and operations, can help consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail companies meet rising expectations. Retailers that win with AI will be those that leverages the latest and most powerful open source models, builds trust through data security model explainability, enables targeted deployment of AI most high-impact use cases, and empowers retailers to innovate new business models that reimagine the industry.

