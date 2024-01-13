Home Events IBM at NRF IBM at NRF: Retail's Big Show
Investing wisely in AI across the entire value chain, from initial customer interactions to supply chain and operations, can help consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail companies meet rising expectations. Retailers that win with AI will be those that leverages the latest and most powerful open source models, builds trust through data security model explainability,  enables targeted deployment of AI most high-impact use cases, and empowers retailers to innovate new business models that reimagine the industry. 

 
From customer behavior prediction to supply chain efficiency and personalized marketing, AI has the potential to revolutionize the consumer and retail industry’s efficiency and productivity.
A new survey unveils the current state of global consumers, their digital habits, usage of AI, and their expectations for brands Download 2024 study
watsonx: generative AI for retail and consumer goods businesses Retailers can tap into generative AI to enhance support for customers and employees The CEO's guide to generative AI
Whether it's fine-tuning open-sourced models, creating your own, deploying AI on-premises or in the cloud, or gaining transparency into AI decisions, IBM stands ready to embrace the potential of generative AI and foundation models.  At NRF, we will showcase several focus areas and solutions for your business.

Case studies Al Futtaim Group

How fresh data can drive better decision-making. Carrefour franchisee Majid Al Futtaim boosts agility with IBM data warehouse and analytics solutions.

Max Mara

Redesigning order-to-case for a better buying experience. Max Mara uses process mining to make more strategic, ROI-driven process improvements.

Campari

Bringing the “wow” factor to Campari’s Brands through a digital factory. Following the IBM Garage approach, global premium spirits company Campari Group gives its brand owners a fast and efficient path to creating great digital experiences.

 Walgreens Boots Alliance

Retailer leans into digital commerce and continues 173 years of innovation. Boots UK measures significant growth with the help of IBM Consulting.
