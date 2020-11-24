The global aerospace and defense industry has not escaped the challenges caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. With markets under pressure, new priorities and increased customer expectations, the industry needs to adjust to a new and rapidly changing reality. To thrive beyond the immediate horizon, a transformation is needed.
To fuel a major shift in the industry, investing in the latest digital technologies is key. It requires the expansion of collaboration of the ecosystem through platforms, improving the supply chain by using untapped data and optimizing growth with aftermarket digital services.
Since the dawn of the Space Age and the birth of NASA, IBM has been at the forefront of research and technology innovation, partnering with commercial aerospace and defense companies. Take advantage of our deep industry experience and let us help you apply the new exponential technologies including AI, hybrid cloud and blockchain so your organization can lead the aerospace and defense industry into the future.
Learn how IBM Data Fabric helped realize the vision of Joint All-Domain Command and Control for U.S., Canada and allied countries
Adopting AI-based predictive maintenance to increase equipment readiness for commercial and military aircraft.
Launching a new era in space exploration and travel.
Improving production quality with AI-based business models to identify root causes in manufacturing.
Build smart, connected systems for commercial aviation and the defense sector to help improve results.
Enable end-to-end visibility and transparency to increase value chain efficiencies with blockchain and AI.
Combine the leading EAM solution with the power of IoT to gain real-time visibility into subsystems operations.
Use digital technology to turn data into actionable, real-time insights to ensure the safety of worksites and employees.