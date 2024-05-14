Ply composites are complex because of how they are assembled.

Each composite is made from thousands of individual plies, which are long strands of super-strong materials. Precision machines layer the fibers one on top of the other in layers, like big looms weaving rocket ships and airplanes instead of fabrics. The machines extrude each layer at a different angle determined during the engineering process.

Those varied angles are important because each ply is only strong in the direction in which it’s laid.

“We need to create a stack of materials that lay in multiple directions on top of each other so that we get strength in all the possible directions that we need it,” Lowell said.

Adding to the complexity of the task, aerospace design places strict boundaries on the thickness and weight of the composites. Boeing’s ply composite design problems routinely involve between 10,000 and 100,000 variables, which is another way of saying they are computationally complex.

“That is well beyond the capability of classical computers today and we expect it will be beyond the capacity of classical computers for some number of years,” Lowell said.

Today, Boeing breaks up its ply composite problems into smaller pieces that classical computers can handle. Then they bring all those results together – following strict design rules – to gain solutions to the whole problem.

This approach is effective. It leads to safe, strong composites that Boeing can use for its airplanes. But there are costs.

“If you want a long, straight line of composite,” said Joel Thompson, Associate Technical Fellow at Boeing, “it makes sense to lay down one long, straight line of ply, rather than laying down a tiny bit of ply, cutting it, laying down the next piece of ply, cutting it, and so on.”

That’s a consequence of the approach where components are designed in bite-sized pieces. It makes the process take more time, effort, and money.