The automotive industry faces a critical challenge in enhancing product value through electrification and intelligence, requiring additional efforts beyond the standard value of traditional vehicles. Efficient resource use will directly impact product value and business sustainability. In today's fast-paced world, understanding evolving customer needs is crucial for timely product delivery. One initiative involved implementing an Advanced Expert System (A-ES) to transfer skilled engineers’ knowledge to younger ones, starting with the review process for collision-safety vehicle development. Crash simulation work, crucial for this process, often took more than a day per simulation, with errors requiring major rework. A-ES streamlined simple tasks, freeing up time for value creation. However, modeling know-how for A-ES was time-consuming, taking 400 hours to create a knowledge model for just two to three components out of over 20,000 car parts, posing a challenge for wider business deployment.