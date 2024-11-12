What is CloudOps (cloud operations)?

It is used across public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, multicloud and on the edge to improve the performance, availability, cost efficiency and security of cloud-based apps and services.



CloudOps does for cloud computing what DevOps does for application development and delivery—it defines a set of operational processes and protocols and oversees their day-to-day implementation. CloudOps emphasizes the use of automation, cross-team collaboration and continuous improvement to drive value, efficiency and scalability in cloud environments. An organization’s CloudOps approach is often informed by its overall cloud management strategy.



CloudOps is used to help organizations maintain cloud infrastructure and services, automate software delivery and updates and uphold service level agreements (SLAs). CloudOps also helps organizations manage cloud security and compliance, improve app and server management and use automation across the cloud estate (such as using automation to provision cloud resources to match demand in real time.)

Similar to DevOps, CloudOps focuses heavily on visibility and observability. CloudOps teams use analytics, monitoring and reporting—often with the help of AI tools—to gain a stronger understanding of cloud performance and resource usage. With this insight, CloudOps teams can automate systems that improve cloud environments, reduce IT sprawl and waste and help organizations achieve greater ROI on cloud investments.